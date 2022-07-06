These monitors don't strain your eyes while working from home

A laptop, although brilliant for its portability, is not suited for all-day use and its small screen is specifically not good for one's eyes. Also, hunching over a laptop for hours on end won't do your posture any good either.



We have compiled a list of some of the best eye care monitors in the market which can be used to connect to a laptop. They are ergonomic, come in various sizes and are worth the money.

Monitors with eye-care technology

BenQ GW2780T IPS Eye-Care Monitor



This 27-inch LED monitor comes with loads of features. It has Low Blue Light Technology to purify blue light to keep one's eye health in check, comes with three connection ports, and a Brightness Intelligence Technology which adjusts the screen brightness according to the room lighting. However, the eye-care monitor also comes with a height adjustment stand and a user can set his/her preferred height, tilt, pivot and swivel.

LG IPS Monitor

If you are looking for an affordable 24 inch monitor this one will do the trick. At 24 inches across, this monitor has been designed specifically to cater to educational, business and photo editing needs. It has a slim bezel on three sides, comes with tilt adjustment feature, a 'Reader Mode' which adjusts colour temperature and luminance similar to reading a book, 'Flicker Safe' feature to reduce eye strain and a low motion blur feature.

Acer Full HD IPS Ultra Slim Monitor



The 21.5-inch LED monitor provides wide viewing angles (up to 178 degrees) and is a rather thin, frameless device. Like the others, it comes with several Eye Care features including Blue Light Shield, Flicker-less and Comfyview. It can be tilted to suit one's needs and even comes with two integrated speakers.

Samsung IPS Bezel-less LED Monitor



This 24-inch full HD monitor has a three-sided borderless vivid display, wide viewing angles, AMD Radeon FreeSync, 75Hz refresh rate and more. It also comes with advanced eye comfort technology that reduces eye strain, 'Eye Saver Mode' which minimises blue light and a 'Flicker Free' technology. Of course, it supports multiple devices as well.

ViewSonic VA2418-SH



ViewSonic's 24-inch full HD monitor designed for both personal and business use comes with IPS technology and an energy-saving mode. It boasts of eye-care technology, flicker-free technology, Blue Light filter, 178 degree viewing angle, 5 preset view modes, adaptive sync and various connectivity options.