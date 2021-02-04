Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is down to its lowest price in India

Since the last two generations, Samsung has started offering affordable variants of its flagships with careful compromises. If you’re in the market for a stylus-toting smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite from last year is down to its lowest price in India.

Originally launched at a starting price of Rs 38,999 in January 2020 and hiked to Rs 41,999 soon after due to GST revisions, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is now available for Rs 31,999 on Amazon for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 36,999 for the one with 8GB RAM. Colour options include Aura Black, Aura Red and Aura Glow.

At that price, it becomes the cheapest phone to support the S-Pen. So, if that is essential to your workflow, it might be worth considering. Along with a precision cursor, it can be used for AR doodle, air gestures, taking notes, remote camera shutter control, sketch and more.

The other strong point is its display. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, HDR10 support and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

It also sports a pretty versatile crop of cameras with an optically stabilized 12MP f/1.7 primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a focal length of 12mm and a 12MP 2x telephoto lens with optical image stabilization. On the front is a 32MP selfie shooter in a tiny Infinity-O notch.

The internals powering the phone could act as a bottleneck though, as the Exynos 9810 was a pretty average chipset for its time, and could start showing its age a year later. It is an octa-core processor built on a 10nm manufacturing process. It is also likely to take a toll on the battery life, as Exynos chipsets were far behind their Snapdragon counterparts in those days. Similarly, you must also be mindful of the predominantly plastic construction

The Note 10 Lite runs off a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging over USB Type-C. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, expandable storage, 4K video recording, etc.