4 affordable TVs you can buy in India

With rich high-resolution media content still a little difficult to come across, going for an affordable TV may be what you need to cover your media consumption requirements. Taking the “smart” aspect out of the picture brings the costs down further, allowing you to get a high-quality television set at a good price easily.

To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of the top affordable TVs in India in 2018.

Top affordable TVs in India

TCL L39D2900 39-inch Full HD LED TV

The TCL L39D2900 comes with a 39-inch full HD LED display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 hertz. The TV comes with ultra slim frames and dynamic picture enhancement which offers an enhanced viewing experience.

The TCL L39D2900 comes with a 16W speaker output and ASIC system which allows it to play a wide range of audio and video formats. For connectivity, the TCL 39-inch LED TV comes with 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and a VGA port. It is currently available for Rs 19,999 on Amazon India and Flipkart.

Vu H40D321 39-inch Full HD LED TV

The Vu H40D321 comes with a 39-inch full HD LED display with a resolution of 1920x1090 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 hertz. The TV comes with an A+ Grade pure prism panel which provides an enhanced viewing experience.

The Vu 30-inch full HD LED TC features 7W + 7W speaker output and features AmpliFi Sound technology to provide clear and loud sounds. For connectivity, it comes with two HDMI ports, two USB ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is priced at Rs 19,999 and is available on Flipkart.

LG 32LH516A 32-inch HD Ready LED IPS TV

The LG 32LH516A is a HD ready LED TV and it features a 32-inch HD LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 hertz. It comes with an IPS panel to offer clear, wide viewing angles, consistent color and contrast from all sides.

In terms of connectivity, the LG 32LH516A comes with one HDMI port, one USB port and a headphone jack. The TV also comes with various in-built games and Modes such as Bollywood Mode and Cricket Mode which automatically adjusts the volume and picture quality. The LG 32-inch LED TV comes with a 20W speaker output and is currently available for Rs 19,958 on Amazon India.

Vu 32K160M 32-inch HD Ready LED TV

The VU 32K160M is a HD Ready LED TV and comes with a 32-inch LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 and a refresh rate of 60 hertz. It comes with an A+ Grade ADS panel for enhanced viewing experience.

The Vu 32-inch LED TV comes with a 20W speaker output and AmpliFi Sound technology to offer clear vocals and high-fidelity sound quality. For connectivity, it comes with two HDMI ports, one USB port and a headphone jack. The Vu 32K160M is a budget TV and is available for Rs 13,499 on Flipkart.