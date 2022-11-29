Fury vs Chisora live stream: how to watch the trilogy fight from anywhere – tickets, price, date, full card, fighter records

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury goes toe-to-toe with WBA International heavyweight champion Derek Chisora this weekend to complete a trilogy that nobody had expected, perhaps least of all Chisora. Fury, fresh from a dubious retirement that lasted less than four months, has put his belt on the line, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a Fury vs Chisora live stream online from anywhere in the world.

Fury vs Chisora live stream Date: Saturday, December 3 Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

With their first and third fights separated by more than 11 years, the Fury vs Chisora trilogy is simultaneously one of the longest- and shortest-running sagas in boxing. Chisora stepped in at short notice when Fury and Anthony Joshua yet again found a way to avoid each other, and The Gypsy King says he's treating this bout as a prelude for a showdown with WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

However, beloved as he is for his achievements both in and out of the ring, it will be interesting to see what sort of a reception Fury receives after the latest round of shenanigans with Joshua, a farce that both camps accept no responsibility for.

Chisora, now 38, took Fury the distance in their first meeting in 2011 but was rescued by his corner in the rematch three years later, having taken a pummelling from the still undefeated 6ft 9in Fury.

The Mancunian is undoubtedly the overwhelming favorite, but you can always expect Chisora to put on a show, and especially so on what's likely to be the final major payday of his career. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Fury vs Chisora live stream from anywhere.

Fury vs Chisora 3 takes place on Saturday, December 3, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The event is set to get underway at 7pm GMT, while it's a 2pm ET / 11am PT start for fans based in the US and Canada. For Aussies the action gets underway at 6am AEDT on Sunday morning, and Kiwis are looking at an 8am NZDT start.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Fury vs Chisora 3 ring walk times

US Fury vs Chisora 3 time: 4pm ET / 1pm PT

UK Fury vs Chisora 3 time: 9pm GMT

Australia Fury vs Chisora 3 time: 8am AEDT (Sun, Dec 4)

New Zealand Fury vs Chisora 3 time: 10am NZDT (Sun, Dec 4)

Fury vs Chisora tickets

You can still buy Fury vs Chisora tickets (opens in new tab) for the trilogy match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium through Ticketmaster. Fury vs Chisora ticket prices start at £65, if you don't mind sitting up in the gods. Fury vs Chisora ringside tickets are £2500. You can also buy ringside hospitality seats for £3500 through Spurs (opens in new tab).

Fury vs Chisora 3 press conference

The Fury vs Chisora 3 press conference took place on Thursday October 20. You can watch how it went down in full on the video just above.

Fury vs Chisora 3 full card

Tyson Fury (c) vs Derek Chisora – WBC Heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois (c) vs Kevin Lerena – WBA (Regular) Heavyweight title

Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk – EBU Light Heavyweight title

Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky – Light Heavyweight

Hosea Burton vs TBC – Cruiserweight

Isaac Lowe vs TBC – Super Featherweight

Royston Barney-Smith vs TBC – Lightweight

Who is Tyson 'The Gypsy King' Fury?

Tyson Fury is a British boxer who's widely considered to be the best heavyweight in the world.

Over the span of a 14-year professional career he's yet to be defeated, despite stepping away from the sport once and officially retiring once, earlier this year.

Though he's never lost a belt in the ring, he's been stripped of six belts altogether, including the Ring heavyweight title that he won from Deontay Wilder and successfully defended twice.

Tyson Fury record

Fury has won 32 of his 33 professional fights, the other ending in a draw. 23 of his victories came by knockout, including four of his last five.

The 34-year-old Mancunian has only been taken to 12 rounds five times over the course of his career, out of a possible 17.

Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte are amongst the big-name boxers that have been beaten by Fury.

Who is Derek 'War' Chisora?

Derek Chisora is a British boxer who's consistently been ranked as one of the world's best heavyweights for the past decade.

The 38-year-old Londoner, who was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, has challenged for the WBC heavyweight title but never quite made it to the level of Fury, Wilder or the Klitschko brothers.

He's the current WBA International heavyweight champion, having scored a split decision victory over Kubrat Pulev in July.

Chisora record

Chisora has won 33 of his 45 professional fights, 23 of those by knockout. He's lost 12 fights, including three of his last four, but he won the most recent one.

The biggest fighters that Chisora has defeated are Carlos Takam, David Price and Kubrat Pulev.

Fury vs Chisora 2 fight: what happened?

Fury and Chisora last fought in November 2014. The bout went to the 10th round and ended when Chisora's team put their man, whose face and right eye were badly busted up, out of his misery before the 11th.

Are there any free Fury vs Chisora live streams?

For such a big-ticket boxing event, it won't surprise you to know that most countries have only pay-to-watch options for Fury vs Chisora 3 – see below for more details.

We've previously seen big fights like this streaming for free in the past in countries like Mexico (on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab)), Germany (on Bild.TV (opens in new tab)) and Indonesia (on Indosiar (opens in new tab)). This is not something we can confirm at present for Fury vs Chisora 3, but all three services will be well worth keeping your eye on this week if you're nationals of those countries.

How to watch Fury vs Chisora 3 from outside your country

We've already rounded up ways to watch the boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad this weekend and your home coverage is geo-blocked, then the alternative is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country and watch the Fury vs Chisora live stream as normal.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to watch a Fury vs Chisora live stream from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Fury vs Chisora live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport is the place to watch Fury vs Chisora 3 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £26.95. As the fight is taking place in London, you won't have to set an alarm to watch the showdown, with the main card starting at 7pm and Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora set to make their ring walks at 9pm GMT approx. As well as via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, you can watch the event online, on the BT Sport Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action. Don't want to shell out for a pricey PPV? Then you can always tune into TalkSport’s exclusive radio coverage via DAB, online, by smart speaker, via the app or on 1089 or 1053 AM.

How to watch Fury vs Chisora: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The great news for boxing fans in the US is that Fury vs Chisora 3 is not a pay-per-view event. The fight is being live streamed exclusively on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab). Coverage begins at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Saturday, and the Gypsy King and War will head to the ring at around 4pm ET / 1pm PT. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. Away from the US right now? Use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad (opens in new tab).

How to watch Fury vs Chisora: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Fury vs Chisora 3 is not a PPV affair in Canada either. The fight is being shown on TSN, and if you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Fury vs Chisora 3 live stream. Live coverage begins at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT on Saturday afternoon, and Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora are expected to make their ring walks at around 4pm ET / 1pm PT. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Fury vs Chisora 3: PPV price and live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) It's PPV or bust in Australia, with Fury vs Chisora 3 priced at $39.95. Live coverage is set to kick off at 6am AEDT on Sunday morning, and Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora are expected to make their ring walks at at around 8am. To watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event (opens in new tab). You'll be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

How to watch Fury vs Chisora 3: PPV price and live stream in New Zealand