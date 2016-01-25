How to use iOS 9's Messages app

The Messages app in iOS 9 is an obvious place from which to send text and multimedia messages, and it's also packed with advanced features for managing conversations. Many of these features are tied into Apple's iMessage system.

An iMessage is a type of message that can be sent only between Apple devices, whether they be iPhones, iPads, iPod touches, or Macs – they just need to be online. Messages saves you resorting to a social network such as Facebook to arrange meeting up with a number of people.

That's because iMessage allows everyone who has an Apple device to take part in a group conversation so that the details can be agreed upon together. When plans are less definite, you can share your location – either at that point in time, or with live updates for a few hours if you're likely to roam elsewhere.

Messages also gives you control over how intrusive any conversation can get, regardless of whether it takes place by iMessage or SMS, by suppressing notifications about one while allowing another to still grab your attention. Also welcome is the fact that Messages – and the Phone and FaceTime apps, too – can block unwanted contact, whether it's from people you actually know or cold calls from salespeople.