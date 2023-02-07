How to watch the OnePlus 11 launch online live

If you thought the OnePlus 11 launch had already happened then, well, you’d be half right. The phone has indeed already launched in China, but not yet globally. That’s about to change, though.

The global OnePlus 11 launch event is happening today (Tuesday, February 7) at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT, which is 1am on Wednesday, February 8 for those in Australia’s AEDT time zone.

Dubbed "Cloud 11", the OnePlus 11 launch event will be streamed online, so you can watch it anywhere in the world. Of course, TechRadar will also be covering the launch in full, but if you want to tune in for yourself, read on for full details of how.

When is the OnePlus 11 launch event?

As noted above, the OnePlus 11 launch kicks off later today in most regions. It’s being held on Tuesday, February 7 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT, or for those in Australia it’s happening at 1am AEDT on Wednesday, February 8. So depending on when you’re reading this you’ve got at most a few hours to wait.

We wouldn’t expect the event to be overly long, since the phone has already been announced – so the main things left to learn are the global release dates and prices. That said, we’re also expecting to see the OnePlus Pad, which hasn’t yet been announced, among other things.

Of course, there’s every chance you’ll be in bed or at work when the launch is happening, but if you can’t tune in live, don’t worry, because we’d expect the stream will remain available to watch long after the launch has finished.

Plus, we’ll be covering the event and announcements in full on TechRadar, so you can always just head to the TechRadar home page to see what you’ve missed.

How to watch the OnePlus 11 launch event

OnePlus is streaming its Cloud 11 event on YouTube (opens in new tab), and the page for that is already up. So you can head there to watch, or even just stay on this page, as we’ve embedded the video above.

If you need a reminder of when it’s kicking off, you can also hit the ‘Notify Me’ button in the bottom left of the video window on YouTube to get an alert.

OnePlus is also hosting the video on its website (opens in new tab), but it’s just an embedded YouTube video again. Still, being on YouTube means you can watch the launch on pretty much any device with a screen and an internet connection.

What to expect from the OnePlus 11 launch event

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 11 itself will of course be the star of the show at this Cloud 11 event. But as noted, the main things left to learn about it are simply the global pricing and when you’ll be able to get your hands on it.

The rest we mostly know, with highlights of the OnePlus 11 including a 6.7-inch 1440 x 3216 120Hz AMOLED screen, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging (or possibly 80W in the US), and a triple-lens camera, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 32MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom.

There’s also 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage – though whether all of those options will be available globally is another thing that remains to be seen.

The OnePlus 11 won’t be alone at this event though, as OnePlus has also teased a tablet dubbed the OnePlus Pad which we’re expecting to see too.

TechRadar exclusively revealed the first teaser image of this slate, so we have some idea of the design, but there’s no official word on the specs or the price, so we’ll likely learn those details today.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Finally, OnePlus has also confirmed (opens in new tab) that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be present at the launch, so expect to learn about them as well. Though as with the OnePlus Pad, we’ve already seen official imagery of these, and even learned about some of the specs and features, such as coaxial dual drivers which promise to boost the audio quality.

There may yet be more at the Cloud 11 event, but that’s all we know about. So for any surprises you’ll need to tune in – or head back to TechRadar during and after the launch.