How to watch Cyclocross World Championships 2023

You can live stream the Cyclocross World Championships 2023 for free on L'Equipe TV in France or with a Kayo Sports free trial in Australia this weekend. In the US, the event is being streamed on FloBikes, and cycling fans in the UK can tune in on Discovery+, Eurosport and via a GCN+ Race Pass. Full details on how to watch the 2023 Cyclocross World Championships just below.

Cyclocross World Championships live stream: preview

Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel shared the podium the last time the Cyclocross World Championships were staged in Hoogerheide and, nine years later, the Low Countries rivals are still the No.1 topic of conversation. But there's a new rivalry developing in the elite women's ranks. Fireworks are expected between 20-year-old compatriots Fem van Empel and Puck Pieterse.

Tom Pidcock and Marianne Vos have opted against defending their titles and rainbow jerseys at the 74th edition of the event, which sees many of the world's best elite, under-23 and under-18 cyclocross riders traverse a looped course set with boobytraps and obstacles galore, including heavy sand, jagged steps, brutal slopes and – judging by the weather forecast – whole pools of sludge.

Those absences would have been a blow were it not for the fearsome form of van Aert, van der Poel, van Empel and Pieterse, who are, by some distance, the favorites in the elite men's and elite women's categories. They've been dominant this cyclocross season, and you can expect plenty of comparisons to be made between the veteran duo and the Dutch youngsters, who have directed pointed jibes at each other over recent weeks.

Satrting with the team relay on Friday, there are seven events in total, however, only the individual competitions are being televised. They begin on Saturday and continue through to Sunday. The 2023 Cyclocross World Championships schedule is listed just below.

2023 Cyclocross World Championships schedule and start times

(All times GMT)

Saturday, February 4

10am - Junior women

12pm - Under-23 men

2pm - Elite women

Sunday, February 5

10am - Junior men

12pm - Under-23 women

2pm - Elite men

How to watch a FREE Cyclocross World Championships live stream online

One of the best things about the Cyclocross World Championships is that there are ways to watch it for free in some countries around the world. For example:

Australia - Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (free trial)

France - L'Equipe TV (opens in new tab)

If you're from either of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free Cyclocross World Championships live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Cyclocross World Championships 2023 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the Cyclocross World Championships but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Cyclocross World Championships live stream from anywhere

How to watch Cyclocross World Championships 2023: live stream UCI cycling for FREE in Australia

Cycling fans in Australia can live stream the 2023 Cyclocross World Championships on the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial. It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NRL, NHL, NBA, F1... the list goes on! Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cycling coverage abroad with you as well.

2023 Cyclocross World Championships live stream: how to watch UCI cycling online in the UK

Cycling fans in the UK can tune into the 2023 Cyclocross World Championships on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like snooker and tennis, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. It also offers programming from Discovery's networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and more.

You can also live stream the Cyclocross World Championships via a GCN+ subscription, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Cyclocross World Championships 2023: live stream UCI cycling in the US without cable

Cycling fans in the US can watch the Cyclocross World Championships live on FloBikes. A subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month.

