This 4-star cordless vacuum has streamlined my cleaning, but I’d buy this cheaper alternative instead

Cleaning the home is something we all need to do no matter how much we protest. Thankfully, the best stick vacuum cleaners make the daily/weekly chore much easier, and as I found out recently, the Tineco Floor One Switch S6 is a jack-of-all-trades and (nearly) master of all. But with a list price of AU$999, it’s a little difficult to outright recommend. Fortunately, the versatile cordless vacuum has received a healthy 36% discount at Amazon, bringing it down to a much more tolerable price of AU$638.98.

Does that mean I would still buy it? Not quite. Instead, I would confidently recommend the regular Tineco Floor One S6, which has now received a more generous 41% discount and seeing its price plummet to AU$528.98 for a limited time.

Tineco Floor One S6: was AU$899 now AU$529.98 at Amazon Save AU$370.02 The Tineco Floor One S6 is an excellent floor washer that delivers powerful, intelligent suction and excellent mopping – both at the same time I might add – to leave your hard floors clean and streak-free. Up to 35 minutes of runtime should be plenty for most users, especially as floors are cleaned in one go. A thorough self-clean cycle ensures the foam roller head is ready to go whenever it’s needed next.

Why do I think the model without all the extra attachments is the better buy? Simply because in my Tineco Floor One Switch S6 review, I found the regular vacuum head attachment wasn’t that effective. It was able to suck up small debris such as fluff and crumbs from rugs and carpets, but when I tried sucking up some rice, it all fell back out.

The main wet/dry vacuum unit (or floor washer as it’s called), however, has been an absolute godsend to my cleaning routines. The majority of flooring in my apartment is hardwood or tiles, and I’m able to clean the whole space in a matter of minutes. The Floor Switch S6 is able to get up close to baseboards to ensure edges are cleaned just as effectively, and Tineco’s iLoop sensor technology constantly monitors for tougher spills and stains. When it does come across anything particularly stubborn, it will automatically increase the suction and cleaning power and, in my testing, it worked a charm.

I also found the Tineco Floor Switch S6 to be ergonomic to use thanks to its comfortable handle and, while it’s not the lightest vacuum cleaner ever, I had no issues manoeuvring it around my home. It also features an effective self-clean cycle that can be activated when you place it back on its charging dock. It is a little noisy, but it blasts the foam roller head with hot water and will dry it too. I was astounded at the amount of dirt it picked up after each run. I always thought my floors were relatively clean, but clearly I need my eyesight checked!

My only slight niggle is that the vacuum can’t be tilted down to a low angle, meaning it can struggle to get under furniture or bathroom vanity units. And, as I would imagine would be the case with a vast majority of cordless vacuum cleaners, the width of the main cleaning head prevents it from getting into smaller nooks and crannies around the home.

If you already own a vacuum cleaner for carpets and use a mop and bucket to clean any hard surfaces, the Tineco Floor One S6 will cut down your cleaning time dramatically, a claim backed up by our colleagues at Tom’s Guide in their Tineco Floor One S6 review. Amazon is listing this as a limited time deal, meaning it may end soon. Its AU$899 list price is a little steep, but with this 41% discount, it’s an easy recommendation.