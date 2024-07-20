At a record-low price, I can finally recommend Dyson's Gen5detect handstick without reservation

In my Dyson Gen5detect review, I called it "impressive" but my biggest issue with it was its price tag. While a starting price of AU$1,499 is quite normal for a Dyson, I think it's just too much to pay for a cordless vacuum cleaner, even one as powerful as the Gen5detect.

And it gets a bit more expensive if you opt for the Absolute model, which will set you back AU$1,549 at full price. Sure, you get five attachments and a dock in the box for this price, but c'mon!

However, with Dyson making its officially debut on Amazon – which happened right before the Prime Day sale started – I knew there'd be better discounts on these premium products, including the Gen5detect. I wasn't disappointed.

The Dyson Gen5detect Absolute had dropped to AU$975 at the start of the six-day Prime Day sale – which was, I thought, already a recommendable price point. But Amazon has surprised me by making this offer even better – it's now just AU$878.75 and that makes it the best discount I can remember seeing on the Absolute model and I highly recommend it at this price.

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute | AU$1,549 AU$878.75 on Amazon (save AU$670.25) It's currently discounted to AU$978 on Dyson's own online storefront, but this whopping 43% discount on Amazon is absolutely a steal! It is Dyson's most powerful cordless vac and has the best battery life too. You also get the Fluffy Optic cleaning head that illuminates invisible dust on hard floors to ensure you can suck it all up. While there are plenty of vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon for Prime Day, this would have to be my pick of the best offer yet.

With an impressive 262aw of suction (approx. 2,101 pascals), the Gen5detect is Dyson's most powerful vacuum and it can suck up dust and fibres from deep within carpets too. But then I don't really need to preach to the choir about how good a Dyson vacuum really is, do I?

What I should highlight here is that the Gen5detect doesn't have the trigger in the handle to power it on. Instead, there's an actual power button above the display, and that made me very happy when I tested this model.

Given the bigger battery used here makes it a little more top heavy compared to the V15 Detect, for example, the lack of the trigger – which you would have to keep pressed at all times to power the machine – means there's not as much pressure on your wrist and forearm. It's a design change I'm all for.

Another reason there's a little more added weight is because of the integrated crevice tool. It's really handy to have right within the tube itself but I personally prefer the separate attachment – but this is me nitpicking now.

Honestly, if you're stronger than I am (which you probably will be, dear reader), then this is one cordless vacuum deal I can recommend wholeheartedly, even though it didn't make it into our best cordless vacuum cleaner roundup (because of its price and weight).