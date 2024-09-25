Save up to 30% in the Philips Hue Halloween sale and get your home ready for spooky season

Halloween is fast approaching, and Philips Hue has knocked 20% off selected indoor and outdoor smart lights to help get your home looking suitably spooky. Just add two or more of the listed products to your cart to see the discount applied.

Options include Festavia String Lights (even the 100-bulb Festavia String, which has long been out of stock), smart bulbs, outdoor wall lights, spots, and strips. Plus, even accessories like the Philips Hue Bridge for controlling your whole setup are discounted.

You can also score 30% off Philips Hue Play Light Bars and Play Gradient Lightstrips to create an eerie ambiance for that horror movie marathon you've been planning.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Save 20% when you buy two or more lights at Philips Hue

There are big savings on selected indoor and outdoor Hue lights in the Halloween sale. Just add two or more of the deal products to your cart to see the discount applied. The offer also includes accessories like the Philips Hue Bridge to control and sync your spooky décor.

30% off TV smart lighting at Philips Hue

This is a huge saving on Philips Hue Play Light Bar bundles, which create a wash of color behind your TV, and Play Gradient Lightstrips, which react in real-time to the content on your screen to create a more immersive (and eerie) experience.

If the product you want isn't included in the sale, you can also get a one-off 15% discount by signing up for the Philips Hue newsletter. This offer can't be combined with the Halloween deals, though.

Need some inspiration? Our guide to the best smart lights is a great place to start.