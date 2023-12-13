This £30 Echo Dot bundle is the perfect last-minute Christmas gift for the tech lover

Stuck for a last-minute Christmas gift? I've just spotted the perfect option for the tech lover - or those curious about starting a smart home setup on the cheap.

Right now, at Amazon, you can get an Echo Dot and Meross smart plug bundle for £29 (was £73.98), which is just £5 more than bagging the smart speaker alone. By itself, the Echo Dot is a pretty good gift, but the smart plug is a great addition since it will allow you to really utilize some of the best features of the speaker.

For example, using the plug you can easily use voice control to turn on or off appliances and lights, among other things. Even if those devices aren't smart compatible, the plug will allow you to set up basic controls and even schedules.

The Echo Dot itself is a good smart speaker at this price, too. Even though we've seen it go as low as £21 in the recent Black Friday sales, its easy setup, space-age design, and Alexa integration make it one of the better cheap smart speakers. It's also pretty small, which makes it a handier and less intrusive option versus the larger Echo.

Last minute Echo Dot bundle deal

Amazon Echo Dot + Meross Smart Plug bundle: was £73.98 now £29.99 at Amazon

For £30 this little bundle deal from Amazon will kick-start a smart home setup on the cheap. Included is the superb Echo Dot smart speaker and a very handy Meross smart plug, which will allow you to control on/off for non-smart tech and easily create schedules. While this is just a starter set it's a great bundle and a perfect Christmas gift for the tech lover.

