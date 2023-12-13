This £30 Echo Dot bundle is the perfect last-minute Christmas gift for the tech lover
Kick-start your smart home setup on the cheap
Stuck for a last-minute Christmas gift? I've just spotted the perfect option for the tech lover - or those curious about starting a smart home setup on the cheap.
Right now, at Amazon, you can get an Echo Dot and Meross smart plug bundle for £29 (was £73.98), which is just £5 more than bagging the smart speaker alone. By itself, the Echo Dot is a pretty good gift, but the smart plug is a great addition since it will allow you to really utilize some of the best features of the speaker.
For example, using the plug you can easily use voice control to turn on or off appliances and lights, among other things. Even if those devices aren't smart compatible, the plug will allow you to set up basic controls and even schedules.
The Echo Dot itself is a good smart speaker at this price, too. Even though we've seen it go as low as £21 in the recent Black Friday sales, its easy setup, space-age design, and Alexa integration make it one of the better cheap smart speakers. It's also pretty small, which makes it a handier and less intrusive option versus the larger Echo.
See more recommendations with our handy Boxing Day sales page, which includes plenty of early sales on everything from last-minute Christmas gifts to fashion.
Last minute Echo Dot bundle deal
Amazon Echo Dot + Meross Smart Plug bundle: was
£73.98 now £29.99 at Amazon
For £30 this little bundle deal from Amazon will kick-start a smart home setup on the cheap. Included is the superb Echo Dot smart speaker and a very handy Meross smart plug, which will allow you to control on/off for non-smart tech and easily create schedules. While this is just a starter set it's a great bundle and a perfect Christmas gift for the tech lover.
More of today's best sales ahead of Christmas
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech and gifts
- Adidas: up to 60% off outlet clothing, shoes, apparel
- AO: up to 40% off vacuums, appliances, and tech
- Argos: up to 70% off toys, Christmas decor, and tech
- Boots: half-price gift sets, gift cards, and fragrances
- B&Q: cheap Christmas trees, lights, decor, wreaths
- Carphone Warehouse: 120GB data for £12 per month
- Currys: up to 40% off TVs, air fryers, laptops and more
- Cotswolds Outdoor: up to 50% off Patagonia, Rab, North Face
- Debenhams: up to 70% off home, fashion, gift sets
- Disney: up to 60% off Christmas jumpers, toys, decor
- Ebuyer: up to 40% off laptops, desktops, and components
- John Lewis: £300 off TVs, Apple, plus Christmas decor
- Jessops: up to £1,000 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm
- O2: up to £600 off iPhone, Samsung and Google
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and appliances
- Shark: up to £100 off best-selling vacuums
- Very: discounts on tech, appliances, furniture and beauty
- Vodafone: six months half-price SIMs from £11.50
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Alex is deals editor at TechRadar. With over three years of experience on-site and eight years working in e-commerce, Alex has made it his personal mission to share all his favorite tips, bargains, and deals with our readers here at TechRadar. At work, he specializes in computing, phones, and covering huge sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his keen love of photography and PC gaming, or down at the local climbing gym hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities. His editorial bylines also include contributions to T3 and GamesRadar.
Most Popular
By Darren Allan