Save an extra 2% off all BeatBot products with our exclusive code

Beatbot is a leading robot technology brand that specializes in vacuums for swimming pools. The range of models, including iSkimand AquaSense, perfectly blend quality and functionality. If you're looking to buy an underwater robot device or brushless water pump, you've come to the right place.
Until April 30, customers can take advantage of an extra 2% off all products. All you need is to use our exclusive code at checkout and Beatbot will automatically apply the discount. There is no minimum spend and it applies to all products.
The deal coincides with Beatbot unveiling its latest product series, the AquaSense 2 Series. The lowest prices for the AquaSense 2 Ultra, AquaSense 2 Pro, and AquaSense 2 are available between Feb 10 and Feb 16.
US only
Top picks from Beatbot
5-in-1 AI-Powered robotic pool cleaner
The future of smart pool cleaning is here. HybridSense™ AI Pool Mapping technology, incorporating an AI camera with dual TOF sensors, two infrared sensors, and four ultrasonic sensors delivers an unparalleled cleaning performance.
The Industry-Leading 5-in-1 Robotic Pool Cleaner
The world's first all-in-one smart pool vacuum robot redefines intelligent pool care with advanced technology. Featuring smart navigation and multiple cleaning modes, including quick, deep, and scheduled cleaning, it offers a comprehensive solution tailored to your pool's needs.
Why we love Beatbot
Every Beatbot product comes with a 2-year warranty so you'll be 100% covered against any defects or manufacturer faults within that time period. Who doesn't love a little peace of mind?
If you'd like to earn a little bit of cashback, then Beatbot operates a generous affiliate program. Simply refer a friend and earn up to 8% commission on all orders placed through your link, with commission rising the more referrals you make. It pays to tell people about Beatbot!
