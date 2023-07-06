Clean up for just AU$399: this robo vac is back to its lowest price ahead of Prime Day

A robot vacuum cleaner is a great way to outsource the chore that is cleaning your floors. These appliances make their way around your home sucking up dust and debris, while you put your feet up. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal with a hefty discount is always welcome – and this early Prime Day 2023 offer slashes a whopping 60% off a popular Ecovacs Deebot model.

The Deebot N8 is a top seller that handily keeps getting discounted, and it's back to its lowest price point that we saw during Prime Day 2022 and Black Friday 2022 – AU$399 for the droid on Amazon.

Prime exclusive Ecovacs Deebot N8 | AU$999 AU$399 on Amazon (save AU$600) A vacuum and a mop in one little droid that's down to just AU$399 – an early Prime Day deal that's exclusive to members only! This is the equal lowest price we've seen on the N8, with the last occasion being the Boxing Day sales in December of last year. So if you mostly have hard floors at home, we'd be happy to recommend this, though it does struggle a little on medium- and high-pile carpets.

So, what do you get for your money? The Deebot N8 is equipped with advanced laser navigation that makes its room-mapping quite accurate and it knows when there's something in its path. While newer models like the Ecovacs X1 range have more advanced obstacle avoidance, the Deebot N8 can easily detect larger objects. Smaller items like Lego blocks, socks and charging cables are likely going to get sucked up or entangled with the bot's brushes, respectively. So it's advisable to pick up the little things from your floor before a cleaning run.

It's also able to detect rugs and carpets, then accordingly boost power automatically to give covered floors the best clean it can.

Unlike other budget robovacs that only vacuum, the N8 also comes with a 240ml water reservoir and a clip-on mopping plate. Inside is also a 420ml dust box, which is on the compact side and may need emptying after each run in preparation for the next session.

For this discounted price of AU$399, there's a lot of bang for buck, including a one-year manufacturer's warranty.