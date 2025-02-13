We loved this 4-star portable hair dryer – at 50% off, it's a third the price of the Dyson Supersonic

With the international day of love landing tomorrow, it might be too late to get one of the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas delivered to your front door, but we reckon your special someone (it could even be yourself) will appreciate a thoughtful gift even if it does turn up a little late.

Case in point is this Dreame Pocket portable hair dryer that is on the receiving end of a 50% discount both directly at Dreame and at JB Hi-Fi. Admittedly, if you bought it from the latter, there is a good chance you could opt for the click-and-collect service and have it gift wrapped before your special someone wakes up on February 14.

Why are we highlighting this particular hair dryer? Well, for starters, we gave it a glowing four-star rating in our Dreame Pocket Hair Dryer review, praising it for its travel-friendly and compact design, powerful motor and a multitude of attachments to elevate it beyond your everyday hair dryer and transform it into a versatile hair-styling tool.

Dreame Pocket Hair Dryer: was AU$399 now AU$199 at Dreame Save AU$200 Despite its small size and lightweight build, the Dreame Pocket hair dryer features a high-speed motor that can majorly cut down the time it takes for hair to dry. It has a range of heat options from cold to hot, to help it be kinder to various hair types and to prevent any unwanted burning. A couple of included attachments are designed for use on both sleek, straight hair and those who either have, or wish to, create curls and waves. At AU$199, it’s a third of the cost of the comparable Dyson Supersonic, representing excellent value.

Our reviewer noted that when using the Dreame Pocket hair dryer, it took an average of 3 minutes and 45 seconds for her to rough dry her long, thin hair using the warm mode on the lower speed setting. When she increased it to the highest speed, the overall time dropped to just 2 minutes and 35 seconds. Not too shabby if you ask us.

The ability to combine and experiment with heat and speed settings is a major plus point of the Dreame Pocket. Our reviewer also found that, for her, using the Unfrizz attachment with the cycling mode at high speed returned a smooth, sleek and healthy-looking finish each and every time.

Plus, the Dreame Pocket’s design can’t be overlooked. It can fold away and be placed into a travel bag (also included) with ease, making it a versatile machine that can go wherever you go. A lot of other travel-friendly hair dryers sacrifice power and airflow for a compact design, but the Dreame Pocket throws the rulebook in the trash can.

The only slight downside is that the curling attachment wasn’t always that effective, especially as it can be pretty picky with the dryness level of your hair for it to work at its best. However, our review did note that it was ultimately a better performer than the much-more-expensive Dyson Airwrap.

All in all, this is a fantastic, and now affordable, hair dryer that can leave hair looking its best. If this sounds like a tempting option, you might want to get a wriggle on as Dreame is advertising this discount as a Valentine’s Day sale, so we can’t be sure how long it will last.