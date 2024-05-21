This Dyson dupe has automatic heat selection to dry your hair with care – and it's 47% off

There was a time when Shark was known for its vacuum cleaners, but the brand has expanded into haircare successfully, bringing multi-stylers and hair dryers to the Australian market that can easily compete with Dyson.

Better yet, they cost a fraction of what the Dyson counterparts do, and that's the case with the Shark SpeedStyle too. This is essentially a hair dryer, but it comes with a plethora of attachments that go a long way in styling your hair while it dries.

What makes it stand apart in a crowded market is its ability to automatically select an appropriate temperature that's ideal for the attachment you're using, and that can reduce heat damage. Of course, you can always manually control the temperature if you wish, but allowing the hair dryer to do what it does best made our tester say it has "high performance" in our Shark SpeedStyle RapidGloss Finisher & High-Velocity Dryer review.

Our biggest gripe was its price tag which, at AU$559.99 RRP, is expensive when you can get its FlexStyle sibling for less. However, a 47% discount on Amazon sees that price drop to just AU$299 and that makes the SpeedStyle an absolute steal if you're in the market for a new hair dryer.

Shark SpeedStyle | AU$559.99 AU$299 on Amazon (save AU$260.99) If you want to style your hair while it's drying, the Shark SpeedStyle is a good option. This hair dryer is sleek and can easily be packed up for travelling, and it comes with a bunch of attachments for different styles or hair types. It can dry hair speedily enough, although thicker and longer hair can take a while. It's a great alternative to more expensive Dyson products or even GHD.

If you want more reason to consider the Shark SpeedStyle, take our reviewer's word for it – she thought it was a great way to achieve either natural-looking styles or get glossy locks "without too much effort". That said, there is a bit of a learning curve involved with one particular attachment – the RapidGloss Finisher.

Once you do get the hang of it, you'll find that the SpeedStyle isn't very loud when running, and it can dry thick, shoulder-length hair in about 3.5 minutes. Our reviewer also found that the two brush attachments – the Touchup and round brushes – are capable of detangling knots easily, which means you'll be ready to face the day in no time at all, looking absolutely stunning.

Don't miss this opportunity to grab the Shark SpeedStyle at 47% off – the next time we see price drops like this on Amazon is likely going to be when Prime Day comes calling in July.