5 absolutely last minute gifts for coffee lovers

And so this is Christmas, and what have you done? If the answer is 'no shopping', don't worry - there's still time to get something special and thoughtful for your nearest and dearest, particularly if they love coffee.

Here I've compiled a list of five truly last-minute gift options that will show that you really care, even if you are a tad disorganized. There's something for everyone, whether they just stick a Nespresso pod in a machine each morning, or they savor the process of pulling the perfect shot using an espresso machine that cost the same as a used car.

The price of each gift will vary depending where you source it, but I've aimed to give you a genera idea of the cost of each option, with $ meaning roughly $10-$50, $$ meaning $50-$100, and $$$ meaning over $100.

PS - if you're planning to get your loved one a coffee experience of any kind, let the organizers know about any allergies or intolerances when you book. Milk is the most obvious one, but they should also know about others in case food or snacks are provided. It's something that's easy to overlook.

1. A carefully chosen coffee subscription

Whatever kind of coffee your loved one prefers, there'll be a subscription to suit. If they use a capsule coffee maker (like the ones featured in our roundup of the best Nespresso machines) then you can buy them a gift subscription direct through Nespresso's website, which they can redeem whenever it suits them. When you buy the gift subscription, you'll be given a code that they can enter online when they want to choose their capsules.

If the coffee fan in your life isn't a pod person, you still have plenty of options - and an opportunity to support a local business. Even small coffee roasters often offer subscription services, so Google 'coffee roasters near me' to see what's available.

You'll be choosing the beans yourself, so you'll need to know whether your friend or loved one prefers espresso or drip/filter coffee, and whether they can grind the coffee at home, or you need to ask the roastery to grind it for you. It's also good if you have an idea of what sort of flavour profiles they like, and whether they take their coffee with milk. If they like a latte or cappuccino, coffees described as chocolatey will work well. Fruity coffees tend to work better without milk.

Price: $

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. A barista class

If your loved one has an espresso machine (like those featured in our roundup of the best coffee makers), a home barista course will help them get more out of it - even if they've been using it for years. There are courses for all experience levels, whether they're a bit nervous using their machine and it's been gathering dust since last Christmas, or they use it every morning. I've taken a couple of courses myself - one in barista skills and another in latte art - and they were both lovely, fun experiences led by friendly instructors. Each one lasted around three hours, and included lots of coffee drinking along the way.

If your gift recipient uses a capsule coffee machine or prefers a big jug of filter coffee to get them through the day then this won't be suitable, but worry not – there are more options.

Price: $$

3. A coffee tasting or cupping session

A coffee tasting session will give your lucky loved one the chance to savor different flavor profiles, learn about the type of beans and processes that create them, and maybe even discover a new favorite.

Cupping is a particularly fun experience - and it's the way buyers taste a coffee sample to judge its aroma and flavor. The ground coffee is brewed very simply in a small bowl or cup, with no filter. Tasters use a cupping spoon (which looks a bit like a soup spoon) to take a sample of the brewed coffee, and slurp it to get the full flavor profile. They then make tasting notes so they can compare the different coffees they have tried and think about which ones they prefer.

It's a fun experience, and again, something you should be able to find at a local coffee roastery and some independent cafes. I recommend it as an experience for two, to help get over any potential embarrassment about the slurping.

Price: $$

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. A coffee roasting experience

These can be trickier to find than tasting sessions, but it's unlikely your coffee-loving loved one will have done one before. This session will take them behind the scenes to see and smell the coffee-roasting process in action, and discover how a master roaster goes about creating the right flavor profile. It takes a lot of skill and experience, and is fascinating for coffee geeks.

Once again, this is something you'll find at a coffee roastery – and it may include a cupping session as well so your gift recipient gets two presents in one.

Price: $$

5. A certified coffee course

If your gift recipient is really, really enthusiastic, then you could get them a place on a certified coffee course, which can count towards a qualification (such as a diploma). Many of these courses are designed for people who work in the coffee industry, but there are also options available for keen beans who enjoy it as a hobby.

The SCA (Speciality Coffee Association) is a body that supports education and standards in the coffee industry, and certifies programs that are delivered by trainers around the world. Take a look at the SCA's website to find out how it works.

This one is a commitment and not really something to spring on a person by surprise - talk it over while you're sipping some mulled wine, or stick with an uncertified skills course if you're not 100% sure they're this serious.

Price: $$$