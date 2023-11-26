These 5 Cyber Monday air fryer deals will have you cooking up a storm this Christmas

Air fryers are regularly discounted through the year, but some of the best discounts are during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Not only will you be saving cash on some of the best air fryers in Australia, but you also save time when cooking. Air fryers typically take a lot less time than a traditional oven while using far less oil than deep-frying a food. That means you're eating less calories and saving on your energy bills too.

Air fryers can also do more than just fry food. They can grill, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat leftovers. The best models are non-stick, so cleaning up is easy, while others also have dishwasher-safe baskets to make it even easier. Check out our guide to how to buy an air fryer to help you choose your best one.

There are some popular brands of air fryers to choose from, including Aussie company Breville. There are also the usual suspects like Instant Pot and Ninja Kitchen. Philips, too, makes some excellent, albeit pricey, air fryers. All are worthy of consideration.

So we've rounded up a few Cyber Monday air fryer deals so you can pick up a scrumptious saving and then whip up a storm during Christmas. Some of them are down to their lowest price yet.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer (5.7L) | AU$269 AU$120.99 on Amazon (save AU$148.01) From one of the more popular air fryer brands, this 6-in-1 model with a 5.7L capacity will fry, bake, roast and more in no time at all. While it has some preset cooking options, you can also manually control the temperature and time using its dial to suit the food you're making. Now with a massive 55% discount on Amazon, costing just AU$121 during Cyber Monday.

Lowest price Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300 | AU$249 AU$198 on Amazon (save AU$101) Save time and money by cooking two things at the same time with this Ninja air fryer. Each drawer has a 3.8L capacity, and it's got 6 cooking presets that can be customised to suit the food you're making. It handles a temperature range of 40ºC to 240º and can be up to 75% faster than a traditional fan-forced oven. It's currently the lowest price it's been, so grab it quick before the offer disappears.

Philips Premium Air Fryer XXL (HD9861/99) | AU$599 AU$379 on Amazon (save AU$220) This 7L capacity air fryer is rather good looking and would be a great addition to any kitchen... if you have the space to spare. It is a bulky unit and quite pricey, but all the clever cooking tech has to go somewhere, doesn't it? And cost more, too, doesn't it? However, with a 37% discount on Amazon, this premium air fryer becomes a lot more affordable at AU$379 – just AU$2 more than its lowest-ever price.

Lowest price Philips 3000 series Essentials Air Fryer (HD9200/21) | AU$199 AU$88 on Amazon (save AU$111) If you're tight on both space and budget, this Philips option might suit you better. It has a small 4L capacity, so would suit a single person or a couple. No roasting a whole chicken here. Still, it gives you full control over cooking time and temperature, and has four functions – air fry, roast, grill and bake. Now available at a record-low price of AU$88.

Best price Breville the Smart Oven Air Fryer (Sea Salt) | AU$579 AU$399 on Amazon (save AU$180) If you've got spare countertop space and want an appliance that can do more than just air fry, consider Breville the Smart Oven. There are 10 different cooking presets, and you can do a lot, starting with making toast to roasting chicken. You can also grill and slow cook. It's a jack of all trades, although it can get hot on the outside, so best to be careful when using it. It's scored a AU$180 discount on Amazon in the Sea Salt colourway – it's best price yet.

Want to experiment with your new – or existing – air fryer? Here are some ideas for you to try: