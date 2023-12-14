Last-minute Christmas gift: get a superb Instant air fryer for under £30

Stuck for a last-minute Christmas gift? There are some superb options right now on Amazon - including the Instant Compact air fryer for just £29 (was £49).

This limited-time-only lightning deal offers a great chance to snag a decent air fryer for under £30. For those who don't know, air fryers are one of the most popular small appliances right now - mostly due to their ability to cook multiple food types to perfection while using much less oil than the traditional methods.

At £30, this one is an absolute bargain if you need a reasonably cheap gift for the food lover - it's honestly a safe bet. You could even just pick it up as a nice little gift for yourself, we don't judge - but bear in mind that this lightning deal is only available while stocks last.

Cheap Air fryer deal at Amazon

Instant Compact air fryer: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

A limited-time-only lightning deal brings this Instant Compact air fryer down to its lowest-ever price - and just in time for Christmas, no less. While a relatively small appliance, this fryer has enough capacity for four portions of chips or a 1KG chicken so it's plenty for most families. With two controls for timer and temperature, the Instant Compact is relatively basic but easy to use and features a non-stick and dishwasher-safe tray.

We haven't personally reviewed the Instant Compact here at TechRadar but several Instant products are featured on our best air fryers buyer's guide so we can easily vouch for the brand.

The Instant Compact is definitely one of the more entry-level models, featuring only two controls for temperature and a timer, but that's really all you need to get started with decent results.

