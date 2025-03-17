I use this Sunbeam air fryer at home and it's just dropped to its lowest price yet on Amazon – just AU$203

Cook up a storm with the Sunbeam Multi Zone air fryer and save 32%

Sunbeam Multi Zone Air Fryer on a kitche counter surrounded by various food
(Image credit: Sunbeam / Future)

If you’ve yet to jump onboard the air-frying bandwagon, or you want to upgrade a machine you already own, the Sunbeam Multi Zone air fryer is a fantastic option, especially since it’s been reduced to an all-time low of just AU$203 for Amazon’s Big Smile Sale. And, I should know how fantastic it is as a cooking machine as I continue to use it at home every day since I published my Sunbeam Multi Zone air fryer review.

First things first, it is a large machine so you will need a decent amount of counter space to place it on. In return, however, you’re given a huge 11.4L of versatile cooking space, which can quickly and easily transform between one large cooking zone, or two independently controlled zones to cook a variety of food.

Sunbeam Multi Zone Air Fryer: was AU$299 now AU$202.99 at Amazon

Save AU$96.01

It was affordable at its original price, but this AU$96 saving makes this Sunbeam air fryer a certified bargain. A comprehensive set of cooking trays and baskets allows you to cook a wide range of food with results turning out perfect every time. While the machine itself is easy to use, the clean up of all the accessories can get messy.

View Deal

I found very little to fault when I first used this Sunbeam air fryer and while it didn’t quite make our list of the best air fryers, it does more than enough to comfortably compete with the big names such as Ninja and Instant.

I love the fact it doesn’t require any preheating, instead jumping into action as soon as you press the start button. The amount of space offered up will easily feed large families, especially as you can insert multiple trays at once, whether you’re using one cooking zone or two. Speaking of cooking trays, you’re given a generous selection of six trays and two baskets, making it easy to air fry, bake or roast.

I did find the clean-up process to be a little arduous, particularly when I used multiple trays in one cooking session, but they’re all dishwasher safe, so this may be a non-issue for some.

I can’t think of many other air fryers that can do so much so well, and for such little money. You’ll need to act quickly to snap one up though, as this deal will likely only stay live until this Sunday, March 23, when Amazon’s Big Smile Sale ends.

Max Langridge
Max Langridge
Staff Writer

Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publication. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also a regular contributor to Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.

