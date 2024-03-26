You can save on Apple Watch Series 9 and SE 2 at Amazon now with these last-minute discounts

Amazon’s Spring sale may be over, but there are some last-minute discounts available on Amazon's US and UK stores that are still worth your time. For example, the Apple Watch Series 9 – Apple’s flagship watch, and one of the best Apple Watches period – is still on sale. In the US, the watch has been reduced from $399.99 to $329.99, saving you a cool $70.

This new price is a smidge over the lowest it’s ever been, at $315.99, but still close enough to make it a fantastic deal. You can also get the Apple Watch SE 2, Apple’s budget offering, reduced from $249.99 to $199.99.

In the UK, things are slightly different. You can get the Apple Watch Series 9 reduced from £399.99 down to a more wallet-friendly £349.99, but there’s no SE 2 discount here.

Check out both US and UK deals in full below, and if you’re not from the UK or US, don’t worry - scroll down to see the best Apple Watch deals in your region using our widget tool.

Get the US Apple Watch deals here

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Smartwatch-Aluminum-Fitness-Resistant%2Fdp%2FB0CSTFRJGR%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> now $329.99 at Amazon

Save 18% on last year's Apple Watch Series 9. New features like Ultra Wideband and the Double Tap function allow you to interact with your watch in new ways, while the screen is brighter than ever. watchOS 10 is a fantastic interface too, with the new widget stack.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249.99 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Smartwatch-Midnight-Aluminum-Detection%2Fdp%2FB0CHXCXKPD%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">now $199.99 at Amazon

The best Apple Watch for most people at under $200? Bargain! The SE 2 might not be as nicely finished as the Series 9 or feature the double-tap functionality, but it's still an excellent smartwatch, probably the best value product Apple's putting out right now. Especially at this price.

Get the UK Apple Watch deal here

Apple Watch Series 9: was £399.99 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FApple-Smartwatch-Starlight-Aluminum-Resistant%2Fdp%2FB0CHX5M8H6%2Fref%3Dsr_1_4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> now £349.99 at Amazon

This 13% discount on the GPS-only version of the smartwatch isn't quite as big a saving as you can find on the US store, but fifty quid off isn't to be sniffed at. Ultra Wideband connection tech, which interacts with iPhone 15s only at the moment, means it's future-proofed and will be able to do cool things with new iPhones for years.

Why get these deals?

The Apple Watch Series 9 sits between Apple’s budget Apple Watch SE 2 - still a fantastic watch in its own right - and Apple’s high-end adventure device, the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It’s got Apple’s new S9 chip, which is a faster processor and allows you to control the watch hands-free using the Double-Tap gesture, a brighter-than-ever screen, and an all-metal casing.

The SE 2 has a duller screen, no new processor and some parts of the casing replaced with cheaper, flexible nylon, but it’s similar to the Apple Watch Series 9 as both make good use of the fantastic watchOS 10. When the whole range is at full price, it’s perhaps the best Apple Watch for most people, certainly the best fitness tracker for iOS users, due to its value for money.

However, when the Series 9 has a big discount like this, upgrading becomes a little bit more tempting…