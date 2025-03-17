Pebble confirms its smartwatch announcement is just hours away

Pebble is teasing a major smartwatch announcement

A countdown timer on its website confirms there's a reveal coming on March 18

The company has previously confirmed its iconic smartwatches could make a comeback

Just weeks after confirming its iconic smartwatch would make a return, Pebble is teasing a major announcement for March 18 with a countdown timer on its website.

9to5Google reports that the company sent an email to those who signed up for updates on the company's anticipated new project which states:

Time to get excited!

Set your alarm for March 18 (tomorrow!) at 9am PDT – 12 noon EDT – 4pm GMT – 9:30pm IST – Midnight CST – 1am JST

If you want to keep track , you can watch the countdown timer here.

Pebble teases major announcement

(Image credit: Pebble)

As to what Pebble is going to announce on March 18, it's impossible to say, but we do have some ideas based on what the company has already said this year.

In January, Google Made Pebble's source code available for download, and founder Eric Migicovsky confirmed he was working on a new smartwatch using PebbleOS soon after.

In February, he confirmed that his latest project would be "a Pebble and almost exactly as you remember it." He's also confirmed it'll feature the always-on e-paper display, long battery life, buttons, simple user experience, and hackability that made the original Pebble line so iconic.

"Please don’t get your hopes up that the new watch will have X/Y/Z new feature," he said in February. "It’s going to be a Pebble and almost exactly as you remember it, except now with open-source software that can you can modify and improve yourself. More hardware details will be shared in the future."

With Pebble's announcement just hours away, we don't have long to wait and find out what the company has in store.