Pebble confirms its smartwatch announcement is just hours away
It's almost time
- Pebble is teasing a major smartwatch announcement
- A countdown timer on its website confirms there's a reveal coming on March 18
- The company has previously confirmed its iconic smartwatches could make a comeback
Just weeks after confirming its iconic smartwatch would make a return, Pebble is teasing a major announcement for March 18 with a countdown timer on its website.
9to5Google reports that the company sent an email to those who signed up for updates on the company's anticipated new project which states:
Time to get excited!
Set your alarm for March 18 (tomorrow!) at 9am PDT – 12 noon EDT – 4pm GMT – 9:30pm IST – Midnight CST – 1am JST
If you want to keep track , you can watch the countdown timer here.
Pebble teases major announcement
As to what Pebble is going to announce on March 18, it's impossible to say, but we do have some ideas based on what the company has already said this year.
In January, Google Made Pebble's source code available for download, and founder Eric Migicovsky confirmed he was working on a new smartwatch using PebbleOS soon after.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
In February, he confirmed that his latest project would be "a Pebble and almost exactly as you remember it." He's also confirmed it'll feature the always-on e-paper display, long battery life, buttons, simple user experience, and hackability that made the original Pebble line so iconic.
"Please don’t get your hopes up that the new watch will have X/Y/Z new feature," he said in February. "It’s going to be a Pebble and almost exactly as you remember it, except now with open-source software that can you can modify and improve yourself. More hardware details will be shared in the future."
With Pebble's announcement just hours away, we don't have long to wait and find out what the company has in store.
You may also like
- 'It's going to be a Pebble and almost exactly as you remember it' – beloved smartwatch founder reveals major progress on new venture
- Pebble was one of the best smartwatches ever and now it's a miracle if you can get one to work
- Pebble is back! The iconic smartwatch is returning with its OG founder and 'hackable' software
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I've been using an Apple Watch for 10 years – here are three common mistakes even I've made
The Huawei Watch 3 is a decent Apple Watch alternative, and its successor could be close at hand