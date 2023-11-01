Garmin Venu 3 looks set to finally get skin temperature tracking

The Garmin Venu 3 could be set to get skin temperature tracking in a future update, expanding the capabilities of the smartwatch and fitness tracker combo.

Gadgets & Wearables spotted that in the latest Q4 beta for the Garmin Venu 3, a skin temperature feature was added. Garmin was quick to pounce on this and note that it was “inadvertently included in the change log and is not yet available to public beta.” But this nevertheless suggests that in a future update the Venu 3 will get such a feature.

The Garmin Venu 3 has all the appropriate sensors for skin temperature monitoring, but when it launched it had no such features enabled. Comparatively, the likes of the Apple Watch Series 9 come with the ability to track the wearer’s skin temperature as they sleep.

While skin temperature tracking may not be in the public beta, this is an indication that it could come in future updates; it was also hinted at in a leaked screenshot of the smartwatch earlier this year. So we are hoping we see skin temperature tracking arrive on the Venu 3 before too long, as that would one of the best smartwatches even better.

Keeping track

For the uninitiated, skin temperature monitoring is a good way to get an indication of what’s going on in your body.

For example, rising skin temperatures can be an indication of the early stages of an infection, or post-exercise it could indicate just how much strain your body was put under from an intense workout. For women, it’s also a way to track menstrual cycles, helping predict ovulation more accurately than tracking in specific calendar apps.

While skin temperature tacking might not be available in the public beta, update 8.32 offers other upgrades such as Red Shift Control to filter out colors to make the watch easier to view at night without compromising your night vision, and new activities for racket sports, team sports and more. There’s also the Running Dynamic feature that will work on the watch rather than requiring you to look at your connected phone.

So the 8.32 beta update is well worth a look. To get it, go to the Venu 3’s main menu, then to settings, then system, and tap on ‘software update’ to have your watch search for and install the update.