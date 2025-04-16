Garmin just slashed 65% off the price of the Fenix 6 Pro, and you won't find a better smartwatch deal this year

If you want a formidable Garmin for a fraction of the usual price then have we got a deal for you. Right now at Garmin's official website, you can score the Fenix 6 and 6S as some unmissable discounts, with the company likely clearing out some older stock.

The best deal is a £540 discount on the Fenix 6 Pro Solar Edition, which is now just £279.99 instead of £819.99. If you want to pay a little less, you can also grab the 6S Solar Edition for £249.99 instead of £649.99 or the Fenix 6 Solar Edition for the same price.

All told, the Pro Edition is the best deal, given it's just £30 more, but each of these deals is an astonishing discount.

While the Fenix 6 range is getting on a bit in years, this is an awful lot of smartwatch for less than £280.

Today’s best Garmin Fenix deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar: was £819.99 now £279.99 at Garmin At £540 or 65% off the Fenix 6 Pro Solar Edition is a formidable buy. It comes with a 47mm display and Garmin's solar powered display tech for incredible battery life. Not every band color is discounted, so make sure you select the one with the right price –most of them are £279.

Garmin Fenix 6 Solar: was £649.99 now £249.99 at Garmin Slightly cheaper is the regular Solar Fenix 6, which lacks some of the more premium features but still comes with the 47mm display, GPS, heart rate readings, and Garmin's industry-leading fitness and health tracking.

Garmin Fenix 6S Solar: was £649.99 now £249.99 at Garmin This is the smallest version, just 42mm in size. While it's the same price as the larger model, this option is perfect for people with smaller wrists who don't want a big chunky smartwatch, but all of the same great Fenix 6 features.

The pick of the bunch here is undoubtedly the Fenix 6 Pro Solar Edition, given how much it's discounted and how many features you get for the price.

In our Garmin Fenix 6 review we called it one of the best multi-sport smartwatches that money can buy, and this was one of the best Garmins out there until the Fenix 7 came along.

Of course, it's a little older now, but that's reflected in this frankly staggering discount. You'll get sleep score and insights, Garmin Pay, pulse ox blood oxygen saturation monitoring, and up to 16 days of battery life with solar power in smartwatch mode, with up to 36 days in some scenarios.

It also comes with 32GB of onboard storage for apps and music, as well as fitness features like heart rate monitoring, Garmin's Body Battery, and more.

You'll also get the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more. At up to 65% off there's very little not to like here, but these extremely cheap models won't be around for long!