Amazfit's Bip 6 is a £79 smartwatch with a 1.97-inch AMOLED display and 14 days of battery life

Bip bip, hooray!

Amazfit Bip 6
  • Amazfit has unveiled a new cheap smartwatch
  • The Bip 6 is a hefty upgrade over the cheap and cheerful Bip 5
  • It boasts 14-day battery life, new sensors, 140 sports modes, and a 1.97-inch AMOLED display

Amazfit has unveiled the successor to its nifty Bip 5 smartwatch, the Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch.

For just £79.90 (US and AUS pricing and availability TBC), the new Amazfit Bip 6 delivers a refined design that houses a larger 1.97-inch AMOLED display replete with 2,000 nits of peak brightness, the same level you'll find on many of the best Apple Watches.

Under the hood there's a new sensor, Amazfit's BioTracker 6.0, that the company says will deliver precise sleep, heart rate, and recovery data.

Much like the impressive Amazfit Active 2, one of our very favorite best cheap smartwatches, you also get support for over 140 different sports modes, AI coaching, and free offline maps.

Battery life ensures the fun should last for a solid 14 days (or up to 32 hours with GPS enabled).

Amazfit Bip 6: on paper

Amazfit Bip 6

The Amazfit Bip 6's display also features always-on technology, and is a much denser 302 pixels-per-inch thanks to its 390 x 450 resolution (the old one was 320 x 380).

The battery life is four days better than the previous model, and the new chassis is made from an aluminum alloy frame with polymer case, rather than plastic.

Other improvements include 5ATM water-resistance, a 6-axis gyroscope and an ambient light sensor, readiness scores and heart-rate variability tracking, and more.

Amazfit has quickly become my favorite cheap smartwatch brand thanks to devices like the aforementioned Active 2, which I loved for its classic design, excellent battery life, and feature-rich experience, all of which you get for less than £100 / $100.

If the Bip 6 is anything like the Active 2, I'm sure Amazfit has another brilliant cheap smartwatch on its hands.

Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
