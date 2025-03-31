Amazfit's Bip 6 is a £79 smartwatch with a 1.97-inch AMOLED display and 14 days of battery life
Bip bip, hooray!
- Amazfit has unveiled a new cheap smartwatch
- The Bip 6 is a hefty upgrade over the cheap and cheerful Bip 5
- It boasts 14-day battery life, new sensors, 140 sports modes, and a 1.97-inch AMOLED display
Amazfit has unveiled the successor to its nifty Bip 5 smartwatch, the Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch.
For just £79.90 (US and AUS pricing and availability TBC), the new Amazfit Bip 6 delivers a refined design that houses a larger 1.97-inch AMOLED display replete with 2,000 nits of peak brightness, the same level you'll find on many of the best Apple Watches.
Under the hood there's a new sensor, Amazfit's BioTracker 6.0, that the company says will deliver precise sleep, heart rate, and recovery data.
Much like the impressive Amazfit Active 2, one of our very favorite best cheap smartwatches, you also get support for over 140 different sports modes, AI coaching, and free offline maps.
Battery life ensures the fun should last for a solid 14 days (or up to 32 hours with GPS enabled).
Amazfit Bip 6: on paper
The Amazfit Bip 6's display also features always-on technology, and is a much denser 302 pixels-per-inch thanks to its 390 x 450 resolution (the old one was 320 x 380).
The battery life is four days better than the previous model, and the new chassis is made from an aluminum alloy frame with polymer case, rather than plastic.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Other improvements include 5ATM water-resistance, a 6-axis gyroscope and an ambient light sensor, readiness scores and heart-rate variability tracking, and more.
Amazfit has quickly become my favorite cheap smartwatch brand thanks to devices like the aforementioned Active 2, which I loved for its classic design, excellent battery life, and feature-rich experience, all of which you get for less than £100 / $100.
If the Bip 6 is anything like the Active 2, I'm sure Amazfit has another brilliant cheap smartwatch on its hands.
You may also like
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
We've got another hint that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is on the way
OnePlus Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 3: Time for a new Wear OS king?