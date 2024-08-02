My favorite fitness tech of 2024 so far has just got a major price cut

Since first testing it back in May, Quell has been a regular piece of workout equipment in my routine, and now it's discounted in the US and UK by about a third. So if you're interested in trying it out, now might be a great time to bite the bullet.

You can pick up the Quell hardware system for just $199 / £189 instead of its original $329 / £299 price. The software subscription (required to play Quell’s games) now only costs $4.99 / £4.99 a month or $39.99 / £39.99 a year (half of its launch price).

Quell is what the Wii Fit – or really any gamified fitness machine – wishes it could be. Using the included sensor and controllers, you must make your way through levels by punching, squatting, jumping, and running on the spot. The included resistance bands help to make this setup more physically demanding than the other virtual workouts I was used to (without losing any of the fun).

You wirelessly connect these sensors to a PC using a USB dongle that translates your real-world actions into the game. So far, Quell’s catalog has only one title – a high-fantasy adventure called Shardfall – but two more are currently in development (with one confirmed to include a multiplayer aspect).

(Image credit: Quell)

Quell isn’t as intense as hitting the gym, but it’s significantly more enjoyable; plus, it’s super portable and runs on many laptops – making it much easier to take with you on trips than weights or a treadmill.

Quell isn’t yet perfect, admittedly. Since launch, it has hit a few snags with glitches, and sometimes, its motion tracking can be a little off. The team has worked hard to patch issues when they arise, though.

If you can look past these minor faults (which the cheaper cost may help with) and have struggled to stay committed to a workout routine (I know I have) Quell might be just what you’re looking for.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors