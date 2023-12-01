These 3 weighted blankets are the perfect gift to beat holiday stress

We all know someone who spends the holiday season working flat out. Between shopping, cooking, decorating, and trying to ensure everything runs smoothly, they hardly seem to take a breath before January. So what better gift to give them than the gift of good sleep? While the best mattress might be out of your gift-giving price range (no judgement), a weighted blanket is a soothing and affordable alternative.

Weighted blankets use either pockets of beads or clever knitted designs to add extra weight across the blanket. The best weighted blankets press against the body evenly, creating a relaxing and grounding experience. While sometimes weighted blankets are recommended for anxiety, almost everyone can feel the benefit of their hug-like warmth. Let's take a look at some of the best weighted blanket gifts for those in need of a little self-care.

Need some more inspiration? You might also want to check out our guide to the best Christmas sales in the US, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas .

Best weighted blankets for self-care lovers

YnM Weighted Blanket: from $34.99 at Amazon

Affordable relaxation: The YnM blanket uses glass beads to create the embracing feel of a weighted blanket. These beads are tucked into numerous tiny pockets across the blanket, for an even weight distribution that hugs every contour of your body. Available in multiple weights, sizes, and styles, you can tailor the blanket to perfectly suit the tastes of your giftee (or choose a neutral design, if you're shopping for a gift exchange). And starting at just $34.99, this is a budget-friendly choice.

Nolah Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket: was $199 , now from $129 at Nolah

Super cozy: Unlike other weighted blankets, the Nolah Chunky Knit doesn't use beads to achieve that soothing weight. Instead, the open-knit creates its own weight distribution, and allows air to circulate for a breathable design. This is great for snuggling up with on a cold night, and the knitted style fits a variety of living spaces (so if your giftee is particular about their home decor, you can rest assured the blanket will fit right in). There's currently 35% off in the Nolah Cyber Monday sale, so you can get a 10lb blanket for just $129.