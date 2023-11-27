Order today to get a free sheet set with the DreamCloud's luxury hybrid mattress

DreamCloud's been running the same sale for quite a while now, and it hasn't seen any particular reason to change things up radically for Black Friday or Cyber Monday. And so if you shop today you'll get 57% off the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress, but wait a minute: instead of the usual bedding bundle, right now you'll get a free Cloverlane duvet set included with it. That's exciting!

If you're wondering, Cloverlane is DreamCloud's sister brand that specialises in organic, sustainable bedding and towels (and also candles). In the US it's recently launched a premium mattress, but we've yet to see that in the UK. Anyway, though, that duvet set seems enticing, although I feel the need to manage your expectations a little: if you expect a duvet set to include an actual duvet, prepare for disappointment.

What you'll actually get is an organic cotton sateen duvet cover and pillowcases (only one if you're buying as single), in a choice of pure white, ocean blue or dove grey. That's still a nice little extra; it's not one of the biggest Cyber Monday mattress deals, but if you've read our DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review you'll probably be more interested in the mattress itself, which is at a good but not earth-shattering price. The sale's scheduled to end tonight, so get a move on if you want to buy.

DreamCloud Mattress: was £949 now from £408.07 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud is a luxuriously thick hybrid mattress, with a mix of memory foam and pocket coils delivering excellent back support and all-over cushioning. The medium-firm feel will suit most people and sleep styles, and in our review we were also impressed with the motion isolation and edge support here. The current 57% off deals takes the price of a double down to £709.07, and you'll get a Cloverlane duvet set included. How good is this deal? Fine. This particular deal has been running for several months in one form or another. The Cloverlane duvet set is new, but the price you'll pay is pretty standard.

buy it if...

✅ You want a luxurious mattress at a low price: The DreamCloud's all about luxury, but you can usually get it at a surprisingly low price. It's 29cm deep and made with layers of foam plus 15cm of pocket springs, and it sleeps medium-firm, making it best suited to back and stomach sleepers.

✅ You need good motion isolation: The motion isolation on the DreamCloud is first class, making it an excellent choice for anyone who doesn't want to be disturbed by a restless partner. Its edge support is really good too.

don't buy it if...

❌ You tend to sleep hot: Despite its cooling features we found that the DreamCloud can get a bit warm at times. For a similarly luxurious mattress with more effective cooling, there's 65% off the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress right now.

❌ You like a softer mattress: The DreamCloud is likely to be too firm for some, especially side sleepers who need more cushioning. If you want a softer luxury mattress, there's 55% off the Brooke + Wilde Elite at the moment, and it comes in three firmness options.