Can't get comfy? Get a free adjustable base with these Serta hybrids from Mattress Firm

If you struggle to get comfortable at night, perhaps an adjustable base could make a difference to how well you sleep. But if the thought of splashing out on an adjustable base on top of one of the best mattresses seems like something of an extravagance, here's a Presidents' Day mattress sale that you're going to like.

Mattress Firm is currently running its (ahem) PREZZZ Day sale, and the standout deal is on Serta's range of iSeries 2.0 Hybrid mattresses, all of which featyue a cooling cover, multiple layers of foam and a deep layer of responsive coils. There's up to $600 off the iSeries 2000 Firm mattress, as well as on the 3000 models, and when you buy a queen or a king size you'll also qualify for a free adjustable base.

Serta iSeries 2.0 Hybrid mattress: was $1,599.99 now from $1,549.99 at Mattress Firm

Serta's iSeries 2.0 Hybrid mattresses come in four versions: the 1000, which is a 12" medium mattress, the 12.5" 2000, rated firm, and the 3000, a 13.5" mattress in medium and plush options. They're sold through Mattress Firm, and while the discounts on smaller models are negligible, it's really the queen and king sizes you should be looking at, as you'll get the biggest savings and you'll also get a free adjustable base. A queen size Serta iSeries 2.0 Hybrid 1000 Medium will cost you $1,599, reduced from $2,099.

So what's the deal with the free adjustable base? I've looked into it, and it appears to be a Sleepy's Basic Adjustable Base. Just to manage your expectations a little, this isn't a swish high-end model; it's basic, as the name suggests, but it appears to do the job. It comes with a wired remote to get it into the right position for you and it has a weight capacity of 600lbs, but you should be aware that there's some self-assembly required, however Mattress Firm promises that it's quick and easy - you just need to attach the legs and insert a pair of cotter pins into the hinges.

If you fancy the adjustable base but not the Serta iSeries mattress, don't worry; Mattress Firm's adjustable base deal is valid for most queen size mattresses over $499 and king size mattresses over $599. Find more offers at the Mattress Firm Presidents' Day sale page.