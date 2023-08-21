Garmin Venu 3: News, leaks, release date and everything we know

The Garmin Venu range is seen by many people as the perfect balance between a smartwatch and a dedicated running or fitness device. The Venu watches are not Garmin’s most advanced, ultra-premium multi-sports tools, like the Garmin Enduro 2, but they’re outstanding value, and much more affordable for the average person.

They’ve got a bright AMOLED screen, a slim profile and all the usual communication functionalities of proper smartwatches from the likes of Apple and Samsung, but it’s also got Garmin’s excellent fitness features and GPS credentials. The Garmin Venu 2 is top of our list of the best Garmin watches for a reason – we called it “A balance between everyday smartwatch and powerful sports training tool.”

So, when we heard a Garmin Venu 3 might be on the way, we naturally got very excited about the prospect. Below, we’ve listed everything we know about the hopefully upcoming Venu 3, including the latest news and leaks that all but confirm that the watch is in the works. Keep checking back, as we’ll update this page regularly with more information as it drops.

What is it? The next generation of Garmin Venu smartwatches

The next generation of Garmin Venu smartwatches When is it out? Probably late September

Probably late September How much will it cost? Probably around $399 / £349 / AU$599

The Garmin Venu 2 was priced at $399.99 / £349.99 / AU$629 when it launched in 2021, which is standard for one of the best running watches around. We’d expect the Garmin Venu 3’s pricing to look similar, with perhaps a small price increase to account for inflation and the rising cost of electronic parts.

However, Flo of Fitness Tracker Test , a reliable leaker in the past, has spotted the Garmin Venu 3S name on an import database. The use of ‘S’ above is Garmin’s naming convention for smaller watches, which suggests multiple price points for watches of varying size.

In terms of a release date, we know Garmin is set to reveal something in September, and we believe it’s likely to be this watch. Expect a worldwide release either in late September or early October.

Garmin Venu 3: News and leaks

In May this year, Gadgets and Wearables spotted the name Garmin Venu 3 on a list of devices scheduled for regulatory approval on a Malaysian database. That was our first indication the Venu 3 was on the horizon, and it made sense: after relaunching its Forerunner, Enduro, Fenix and Epix lines, the Venu range is due for an update.

A few months later, the news that Fitness Tracker Test broke above made the rounds via outlets such as our sibling site Advnture , seemingly confirming multiple sizes. While some believe it’ll launch at the IFA 2023 conference in Berlin early September, Garmin is not currently on the list of exhibitors, which suggests a launch later in the month.

Garmin Venu 3: What we want to see

1. New metrics

Since the Venu 2 debuted, we’ve had a selection of new tools debut on other Garmin watches, such as the Training Readiness, Hill and Endurance Scores. While the latter two are currently available only on high-end Fenix and Epix watches, such as the Garmin Epix Pro, it would be great to have access to them on a mid-range device.

One of the Venu’s selling points is that beautiful AMOLED screen, and to keep things competitive with the best smartwatches such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Apple Watch 8, we’d like to see an update with a higher resolution and a smoother refresh rate, even if that means a slight hit to the Venu’s impressive battery life.

3. Call acceptance

While the Venu 2 was a great watch, the subsequent Garmin Venu 2 Plus incorporated several new features, such as an onboard microphone for taking calls directly, even without your phone. We’d love the baseline Venu 3 to accommodate this change, even the smaller 3S.

