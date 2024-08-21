Forget watching TV in the gym – Peloton now pairs with your Kindle library

If you've run out of fitness inspiration on your video streaming app of choice to use with your favorite cardio machine, then the new Peloton update might be well worth a look.

The company has announced a partnership with Amazon's Kindle library to let users read through their books while they exercise. If you're using the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread or Tread+, you'll have access to the new feature.

Peloton Guide users, and those who exercise without connected kit using the Peloton app are unable to access or make use of their Kindle libraries, and will have to switch between apps.

In a new Amazon blog post, the announcement says "No more awkwardly holding a book or Kindle e-reader while trying to maintain proper form. No more rushing through a workout to get back to your cozy reading corner."

"With the Kindle reading experience on Peloton, members can simply tap to turn the page, fully immersing themselves in their favorite stories while enjoying their favorite workout."

(Image credit: Peloton)

How to read eBooks on your Peloton

You can log in here to see your full Amazon Kindle library, and then accessing them is as simple as heading into the navigation bar on your Peloton device and logging into your Amazon account on Peloton's platform.

Books will open to where you last left off for seamless switching from your best Kindle to your Peloton machine, and you'll find Kindle features like adjusting font sizes, bookmarking, and more.

At the time of writing, the feature is only available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Austria, and Germany.