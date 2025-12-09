Looking for an Xbox and PC controller that's just a bit different? You might want to check out this current (and excellent) deal for the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro wireless controller.

Right now, you can purchase the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro ahead of the Holiday season for just £89.99 (was £149.99) at Amazon. That's a 40% saving and a new lowest-ever price for the controller.

It's a fairly curious beast, equipped with a built-in OLED display that isn't entirely unique to the Raikiri Pro - though it was among the first gamepads to adopt such a feature. If you prize quick, on-the-fly customization for either solo or competitive play, it's well worth a look at this price.

(Not in the UK? See today's best deals in your region below)

Today's best Asus ROG Raikiri Pro deal

While not in our best Xbox controllers guide, the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro is undoubtedly worth a look at this new low price. Typically £149.99, its retail price is just a bit too steep to recommend under normal circumstances.

I feel, as originally outlined by our Asus ROG Raikiri Pro review, that it's a much better controller and far easier to recommend at this 40% price cut. The built-in OLED screen is a nice touch, allowing players to quickly and easily tweak settings like button profiles, headset and mic volume, and the like.

Aesthetically it's pretty great, too, with a strip of RGB lighting wrapping around the right thumbstick, creating a divide between the matte and semi-translucent casing types.