The phenomenal SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds just dropped below £100 for the first time – a record-low before Black Friday

Deals
By published

The best gaming earbuds deal so far?

The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds on a magenta background with white lowest price text
(Image credit: Future/SteelSeries)

Yesterday I came across one of the best Black Friday deals I'd seen so far this year with a tremendous saving on the Sony Inzone Buds. Seemingly not content to sit this one out, SteelSeries may have just one-upped Sony with a world-beating deal on its excellent Arctis GameBuds.

Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale

Today's best SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds deal

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds - PS5
Save £60
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds - PS5: was £159.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

If you're after more immersive gaming audio, but want something more discreet than a full headset, seriously consider this Arctis GameBuds deal. Just keep in mind that the PS5 variant is compatible with everything except Xbox consoles.

<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/4094593?clickSR=slp:term:steelseries%20arctis%20wireless%20gamebuds:1:21:1" target="_blank"><strong>Argos - £99.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsteelseries-arctis-gamebuds-wireless-noisecancelling-gaming-earbuds-for-ps5-white-10270810.html" target="_blank"><strong>Currys - £99.99<strong>
View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds - Xbox
Save £60
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds - Xbox: was £159.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

Bearing a more subtle black finish, this is the model you'll want to go for if you're after true multiplatform support, as the Xbox model is compatible with everything including PlayStation 5.

<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/4094586?clickSR=slp:term:steelseries%20arctis%20wireless%20gamebuds:2:21:1" target="_blank"><strong>Argos - £99.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsteelseries--arctis-gamebuds-wireless-noisecancelling-gaming-earbuds-for-xbox-black-10270809.html" target="_blank"><strong>Currys - £99.99
View Deal

The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds sit at the very top of our best gaming earbuds list for good reason. Not only are you getting top-tier SteelSeries audio in an impressively compact package, you'll also benefit from a high level of comfort, an excellent companion app on mobile, and a handy wireless charging case.

In his four-and-a-half star review, TechRadar Gaming's own Rob Dwiar said: "The SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds are simply fantastic and raise the bar in what a pair of wireless buds can offer. Quality sound, intuitive controls, great features, and even wireless charging all combine to make an incredibly compelling package."

As mentioned above, I would strongly consider buying the Xbox version of the earbuds if you own multiple consoles, as they're compatible with PlayStation 5 as well as Xbox Series X, Series S, PC, Switch, and Switch 2. The PS5 buds are compatible with all that except Xbox consoles, so if you're not fussed about missing out there, then they're still an excellent purchase.

Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.