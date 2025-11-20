Yesterday I came across one of the best Black Friday deals I'd seen so far this year with a tremendous saving on the Sony Inzone Buds. Seemingly not content to sit this one out, SteelSeries may have just one-upped Sony with a world-beating deal on its excellent Arctis GameBuds.

• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale

Right now, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for PS5 have plummeted to just £99.99 (was £159.99) at Amazon. Meanwhile, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for Xbox have also dropped to £99.99 (was £159.99) at Amazon. In both cases, it's a record-low price and the first time these gaming earbuds have crossed the sub-£100 threshold.

There are some differences between the two versions. While both include a charging case and 2.4GHz dongle in the box, the PS5 version bears a pleasing white colorway, while the Xbox variant is a more discreet black. One other thing to keep in mind is the PS5 version is compatible with everything except Xbox consoles, while the Xbox version works across PS5, Xbox, PC, Switch, Switch 2, and mobile devices.

(Not in the UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)

Today's best SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds deal

The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds sit at the very top of our best gaming earbuds list for good reason. Not only are you getting top-tier SteelSeries audio in an impressively compact package, you'll also benefit from a high level of comfort, an excellent companion app on mobile, and a handy wireless charging case.

In his four-and-a-half star review, TechRadar Gaming's own Rob Dwiar said: "The SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds are simply fantastic and raise the bar in what a pair of wireless buds can offer. Quality sound, intuitive controls, great features, and even wireless charging all combine to make an incredibly compelling package."

As mentioned above, I would strongly consider buying the Xbox version of the earbuds if you own multiple consoles, as they're compatible with PlayStation 5 as well as Xbox Series X, Series S, PC, Switch, and Switch 2. The PS5 buds are compatible with all that except Xbox consoles, so if you're not fussed about missing out there, then they're still an excellent purchase.

Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales