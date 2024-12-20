Still need a PSVR 2 PC adapter? They've been restocked at Amazon

The PSVR 2 PC adapter may have launched a few months ago, but it's been incredibly difficult to find stock for in certain regions due to high demand. This PSVR 2 accessory allows owners of the PS5-compatible headset to also use it on PC with SteamVR.

If you've been searching for one for yourself, there's finally some good news as Amazon has the PSVR 2 PC adapter back in stock at its $59.99 retail price. As far as we can tell, this is the first time it's been restocked at the retail giant since launch. Unfortunately, the product isn't likely to arrive in time for Christmas (Amazon is currently estimating an early to mid-January delivery).

UK buyers have it even better; they can save £10 on the PSVR 2 PC adapter with this Currys deal that takes it down to just £39.99 (was £49.99). If that runs out of stock, it's also available at Argos at its £49.99 retail price.

PSVR 2 PC adapter is back in stock

PSVR 2 PC adapter: $59.99 at Amazon While there's no deal price attached to it in the US, the PSVR 2 PC adapter is back in stock at Amazon. There may have been brief flashes of stock here and there, but this appears to be the first time since launch that the SteamVR-enabling accessory has been readily available at the retailer. UK price: Currys - £39.99 | Argos - £49.99

Sony's PSVR 2 was exclusively compatible with PS5 for roughly a year and a half since its early 2023 launch, but thankfully, this was remedied with a firmware update that gave it SteamVR compatibility. However, to be able to use PSVR 2 on PC, owners of the headset also have to purchase Sony's adapter.

That is a little irksome given that it costs almost as much as a full-priced PS5 game, but nonetheless a worthwhile investment for those who wish to explore the vast SteamVR library without shelling out for some of the other best VR headsets like Meta Quest 3 or Valve Index.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below to find stock for the PSVR 2 PC adapter in your region.