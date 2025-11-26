Save on PS Plus with these Black Friday PlayStation gift card deals
Or pick up games for less
If you're a PS5 or PS4 owner trying to make the best of the ongoing Black Friday deals and Black Friday PS5 deals, then PlayStation gift card discounts aren't to be missed. Sony has cut PS Plus prices by up to 33% - but you can save even more by paying with a cheap gift card.
• Shop ShopTo's full Black Friday sale
The best gift card savings right now can be found at ShopTo, with highlights like a £150 PS card for just £132.85 - saving you £17.15. That gives you enough credit for a full year of PS Plus Premium at its current discounted rate, plus some extra cash to spend on games.
If you're interested in a smaller card, there's a £12.15 discount on £100 - taking it down to just £87.85. Of course, all of these cards would also be fantastic, easy gifts for PlayStation lovers.
Read on for a full breakdown of your options.
Today's best PlayStation gift card Black Friday deals
This is by no means the biggest discount around, but it's still something. I would still recommend buying the higher value cards, though, as the savings start to ramp up.
A solid £1.15 off a £20 card. It doesn't sound like much, but if you intend to pick up a bunch of small cards for gifts, then the savings do start to add up.
This is a great little deal that nets you almost £5 off a £40 card - not bad if you want to ensure that you're saving cash wherever possible.
You can then get more than £5 off if you choose to go for the £50 option, with the price coming down to just £44.85. This is a great choice if you want to hoover up some discounted games.
You can save a tidy £7.15 on a £70 card, giving you enough store credit to buy some recent major releases like Ghost of Yotei for the holidays.
This £100 card gives you enough store credit to bag 12 months of either PS Plus Premium or PS Plus Extra at their current discounted rates with an extra £12.15 off - not too shabby!
As above, this is enough for 12 months of either PS Plus Premium or PS Plus Extra at their current discounts - but you get a decent amount of leftover credit to spend on some digital games too.
This £150 card represents the very highest saving on this list, with a whopping £17.15 off. This is the one to choose if you want not only a PS Plus membership, but also plenty of credit left over for game deals.
I'd recommend the £150 card above due to the higher savings, but if you simply must have £200 of credit, then this is the best option, thanks to a £10.15 discount.
