If you're a PS5 or PS4 owner trying to make the best of the ongoing Black Friday deals and Black Friday PS5 deals, then PlayStation gift card discounts aren't to be missed. Sony has cut PS Plus prices by up to 33% - but you can save even more by paying with a cheap gift card.

• Shop ShopTo's full Black Friday sale

The best gift card savings right now can be found at ShopTo, with highlights like a £150 PS card for just £132.85 - saving you £17.15. That gives you enough credit for a full year of PS Plus Premium at its current discounted rate, plus some extra cash to spend on games.

If you're interested in a smaller card, there's a £12.15 discount on £100 - taking it down to just £87.85. Of course, all of these cards would also be fantastic, easy gifts for PlayStation lovers.

Read on for a full breakdown of your options.

Today's best PlayStation gift card Black Friday deals

Save £5.15 PlayStation Store Gift Card - £50: was £50 now £44.85 at ShopTo.Net Read more Read less ▼ You can then get more than £5 off if you choose to go for the £50 option, with the price coming down to just £44.85. This is a great choice if you want to hoover up some discounted games.

Save £12.15 PlayStation Store Gift Card - £100: was £100 now £87.85 at ShopTo.Net Read more Read less ▼ This £100 card gives you enough store credit to bag 12 months of either PS Plus Premium or PS Plus Extra at their current discounted rates with an extra £12.15 off - not too shabby!

Save £12.15 PlayStation Store Gift Card - £120: was £120 now £107.85 at ShopTo.Net Read more Read less ▼ As above, this is enough for 12 months of either PS Plus Premium or PS Plus Extra at their current discounts - but you get a decent amount of leftover credit to spend on some digital games too.