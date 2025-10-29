UK gamers can grab the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller with this limited time deal at EE – I think it's become my favorite controller of 2025
Don't miss this hefty Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller price cut on EE
I certainly wasn't expecting any deals on the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller before Black Friday kicks off next month, especially not one as substantial as this. But the UK's EE Store has offered a brilliant price cut on Nintendo's latest premium controller.
Right now, you can grab the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller as part of a limited time offer, for just £67.99 (was £74.99). This is one of the best discounts we've seen yet on the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, and it's the lowest price in the UK since July (where Scan was selling the controller for £65.99).
Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller deal
This is a superb pre-Black Friday deal for Nintendo's premium Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. It's the lowest price in the UK since July, only falling slightly short of a limited time offer from Scan. Still, this is a significant price cut for a product that launched in 2025.
Price check: Amazon - £174.95 | Nintendo - £74.99 | Very - £74.95 | Currys - £74.99 | Argos - £74.99
Given how little I used my Switch Pro Controller on the previous console, I'm very surprised that the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller has easily become my favorite controller to use in 2025.
It feels great to hold, and the way you can set back-button configurations to each game really cuts out any time spent fiddling around in menus. This has helped a lot in games like Fortnite, which I've been really enjoying on Switch 2, using the added back buttons for jumping and looting.
If you're not in the UK, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller below, wherever you are in the world.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
