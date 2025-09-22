With the price of Xbox consoles steadily increasing, Sony has started really bringing the competition by offering a range of discounts on its PlayStation 5 line.

The brand's Autumn Sale is live right now and you can save up to £90 on systems for a limited time. The star of the show is the PS5 Slim Digital Edition, which has fallen to just £339.99 (was £429.99) at PS Direct in the UK - the full £90 saving.

You can also pick up the regular PS5 Slim, with an included disc drive, for just £434.99 (was £479.99) at PS direct - a more modest £45 discount.

Finally, those eager to pick up a bundle should consider the PS5 Slim PlayStation Plus Premium 24 Month Subscription bundle which is just £634.99 (was £679.99) at PS Direct. This is a pretty good deal considering the fact that 24 months of PS Plus Premium would normally set you back £239.98.

You can learn more about every offer, or see some other PlayStation discounts near you, below.

PS5 Slim Digital Edition: was £429.99 now £339.99 at direct.playstation.com Right now you can save £90 on the PS5 Slim Digital Edition, taking it down to just £339.99. Not the lowest price we've ever seen, but if you've been waiting for the chance to dive into the current generation of gaming this is a great opportunity to do so for less.

PS5 Slim: was £479.99 now £434.99 at direct.playstation.com Those after the version of the PS5 Slim with with disc drive will have to shell out a little more as it's currently only £45 off. Still a solid saving, but that digital version is a more attractive proposition.

The PS5 Slim is the latest version of the PS5 console. It packs all the power of the launch version into a more convenient, smaller package that's easier to fit into most setups.

The PlayStation Plus Premium subscription included in the bundle grants you access to a wide range of handy perks, including online multiplayer play. You also get a rotating selection of free monthly games, access to classic games, an expansion library of modern games you can play for free, and the ability to try limited game trials of new releases.

It also nets you cloud streaming access and exclusive PS Plus Premium discounts - everything you need for the ultimate console experience right out of the box.

