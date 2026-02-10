When it comes to finding new ways to play your backlog of games, it can often be a platform's accessories that provide the routes to do so.

From the moment I first booted my PlayStation Portal up when reviewing it more than two years ago, it was obvious that this was the PS5 accessory that was going to do it for me.

It's now grown beyond what it was when it was first release, changing from what I'd call a 'hard' PS5 accessory - where you literally had to have a PS5 already to make it worthwhile - to a more multifaceted one that can cloud stream games. This has transformed the handheld and taken my enjoyment of it to even greater heights.

The great news is that if you're inspired by any of what it can offer you, want to pick up one of the best PS5 accessories going and have another way to play your games, then PS Plus subscribers in the UK can take 5% off the handheld at PlayStation Direct right now.

Buy the PlayStation Portal from PS Direct

Sadly, this PS Plus promotion isn't available for US folks to take advantage of, but I've included the best links above on that side of the Atlantic.

Generally speaking, the PlayStation Portal does stubbornly hold its price tag too, so this 5% - despite being modest - is certainly welcome. As I mentioned before, it gets you the handheld for a price that sits between Sony's regular deal price for it and the UK listing price.

I'm not a stranger to writing about the PlayStation Portal in recent months, as it got me out of a hole over the holidays, and then I took the opportunity to eye up the future and what a potential 'Portal 2' might have.

It's enabled me to spend more time working my way through my backlog, and even afforded me time to revisit games as a result, and also simply meant I can immerse myself in and enjoy my games in a new way without compromising my experience.

What I hope this demonstrates is a passion for the handheld; I really cannot recommend it more to anyone looking to take their PlayStation 5 experience to an even higher level.

