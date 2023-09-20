Marvel's Spider-Man 2 map size and open-world changes

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is right around the corner and from the looks of things, it's set to improve upon its predecessors in a big way. For one, the map is significantly larger, now encompassing Brooklyn and Queens as well as the familiar Manhattan map from the first game.

If Insomniac manages to deliver on the promise of what Spider-Man 2 has in store, it could easily earn a place on our list of the best PS5 games. For now, we have a fair bit to go off of, including a recent showcase that details the new open world and how players will be able to traverse it. The new Web Wings certainly look like they will offer new ways to go from mission to mission, at least. It's neat changes like this that make Marvel's Spider-Man 2 one of the most highly anticipated upcoming game releases on the horizon.

Here's what we know about the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 map size, including a look at the in-game map, and the changes that have been made since the last game. As new info is revealed, we'll be sure to update this guide, hopefully preparing you for the epic superhero story that will follow.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 map size

(Image credit: Insomniac)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will feature a map that is nearly double the size of the one found in 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man. This is because, in addition to containing an updated version of Manhattan, it'll also boast versions of Brooklyn and Queens. You can see the new map in the image above.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 open-world changes

As well as offering a much larger map, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will feature an expanded open-world experience. Existing locations have been overhauled to feature new lighting, more complex crowds, and new details that leverage the power of the PS5.

You'll be traversing the world of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as both Miles and Peter, with the addition of the Web Wings. These gliders allow you to soar through the air, making use of wind tunnels placed around the City. This, when combined with web swinging, gives players more options when making their way from point A to B.

In terms of points of interest, we've seen Visions Academy, Peter's University, as well as the same iconic landmarks from the past two games. Brooklyn and Queens being featured opens up new possibilities for Marvel Easter Eggs as well, so hopefully there's plenty to find and discover for eagle-eyed fans. Generally, we're hoping to see a busier city in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, one that feels alive, while being fun to traverse. What we've seen so far is very promising indeed, but we will have to wait and see when we get our hands on it in the coming weeks.

That's everything you need to know about the new map in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. For more on the biggest PS5 games set to release this year and beyond, be sure to visit our new PS5 games list.