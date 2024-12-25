Just got a PS5 or PS5 Pro this holiday season? Here are the best PS Plus deals right now to get you online

So you're looking to find out about all the tasty benefits that PlayStation Plus has to offer now you've finally got your hands on a PS5 or PS5 Pro over the holiday period? Look, I get it. It's not always easy to understand the different membership tiers, but that's why I'm here. I'll be walking you through each option, and how much it'll set you back, so you can decide for yourself if it's worth your cash to get online each month.

When it comes to Playstation Plus membership plans, there are three distinct options to consider. At the basic end, there's Essential, then there's the slightly more bougie Extra tier, and Premium which offers more than just gaming. Each PlayStation Plus plan comes with its own exciting benefits, and there are some impressive additional goodies at the higher end that I really wasn't expecting to see. But what exactly are you getting for your money with each PlayStation Plus membership plan? Let's take a closer look.

PlayStation Plus Essential

1 Month : $9.99 / £6.99

: $9.99 / £6.99 3 Month : $24.99 / £19.99

: $24.99 / £19.99 12 Month: $79.99 / £59.99

At the basic end, PlayStation Plus Essential users don't just get to play online multiplayer with their pals. There are some lesser known advantages such as exclusive discounts on top games, cloud storage for all your saves, and special PlayStation Plus content for specific free-to-play games.

You can also claim free games every month which you can keep playing for as long as you're a PS Plus member. On top of that, you can invite your friends to use Share Play so you can play games you own, but they don't, together.

It's not as comprehensive as other PlayStation Plus membership plans, but it does all the basics for cheap. Paying a year in advance also nets you a 28% discount in the UK, or 33% off for those in the US.

PlayStation Plus Extra

1 Month: $14.99 / £10.99

$14.99 / £10.99 3 Month: $39.99 / £31.99

$39.99 / £31.99 12 Month: $134.99 / £99.99

PlayStation Plus Extra users get all the benefits of the Essential tier, with a few cherries on top. This includes access to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue with hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games available to play, as well Ubisoft Classics like almost the entire Assassin's Creed series.

For this tier, UK users who pay for 12 months in advance get a just over 24% discount, while those in the US pay 25% less than monthly buyers.

PlayStation Plus Premium

1 Month: $17.99 / £13.49

$17.99 / £13.49 3 Month: $49.99 / £39.99

$49.99 / £39.99 12 Month: $159.99 / £119.99

Premium tier is where it really gets exciting. Not only are you getting the discounts, exclusive content, and free games of the other tiers, but also game trials – which allow you to test whether you'll enjoy a popular game before you buy it.

That's not to mention a curated catalog of around 100 Sony Pictures movies, as well as access to shows on Crunchyroll. PS5 game streaming is also possible with Premium PlayStation Plus membership, giving you access to a host of games to be played in the cloud, with no download necessary.

Discounts on buying a 12 month membership upfront mean you actually end up getting almost 26% off for both UK and US users, compared to a monthly sub.

PlayStation Plus price comparison

Want to see how the best prices for each tier stack up side by side? I've got you covered.

Here are the best prices on all three tiers, together for your convenience.