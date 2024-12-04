If you're looking for an LG TV and Xbox console right now then this combo deal at Currys can save you an outrageous £300

The recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox deals may have hogged the limelight last week, but if you're still on the hunt for an excellent Xbox deal or a worldy of a TV deal, then this combo at Currys can offer you both - at the same time!

Right now, the UK electronics behemoth is offering the chance to save £300 on a select number of LG TVs when you purchase an Xbox Series X console. This means you've got plenty of choice and if there's a particular LG OLED TV you've been eyeing up this sales season then you've got an even better chance of it being your lucky day.

The standout deal or combination here is the LG OLED C4 42-inch TV which, when combined with a Series X to activate this deal comes to just £1,278.

That means you effectively get the Xbox Series X for just £179, or you only pay £799 for the brilliant 43-inch LG C4! Whichever way you slice it, it's excellent value and a heck of a bundle that'll immediately transform your gaming setup.

Today's best LG TV and Xbox Series X bundle deals

LG OLED C4 42-inch 4K TV + Xbox Series X: was £1,578 now £1,278 at Currys This is a bombastic TV and console deal, but one that takes a whole load of money off in the process. If you need a simple way to upgrade your television and get a top gaming console into your life, then Currys has you covered with this deal right here. Saving £300 off the TV, or Xbox Series X, or the two combined, is a heck of a price cut no matter how you slice it.

The LG C4 OLED TV is one of our favorite televisions of this year and we particularly love its excellent image quality along with its brightness, gaming features (including 144Hz support), and low input lag.

We rank it as the best TV for versatility given its prowess in everything you could ask of a TV, plus, due to the extensive range of sizes available it makes the perfect gaming TV too, no matter what your setup looks like.

The original or standard Xbox Series X is also still one of the best gaming consoles going, mainly due to its sheer power and ability - but if you're also eyeing up a way into Xbox Game Pass and still want to retain that a disc drive for older Xbox games, then this is the console to get.