These Prime Day LEGO deals might finally force me to buy another shelf

There’s a huge emphasis on tech deals this Prime Day, and we’ve seen a lot of great gaming deals, but we’re also starting to see deals on collectibles which might slip under your radar if you don’t have tabs on certain products already. LEGO usually boasts a pretty hefty price outside of savings events, but we’ve seen some pretty significant deals across a handful of LEGO sets already this Prime Day which might be worth noting if you’re on the hunt for your next build.

There are a handful of video game-inspired LEGO collections now, and we’ve seen collaborations with brands such as Minecraft, Sonic, Super Mario, and Horizon Forbidden West, but their popularity means they rarely see the need for a discount.

In particular, big LEGO sets such as The Mighty Bowser, and the Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck very rarely see a significant price chop, which isn’t ideal for any collector looking to save some money. But, for Prime Day 2023, we’re seeing savings on both. If you’ve been waiting for the best time to purchase this towering 1,222-piece LEGO set, we’re seeing its lowest price yet.

The Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck LEGO set usually sits comfortably at £79.99, but we’re seeing a saving of 32% already, dropping its total to a more reasonable £54.14. Alongside the iconic machine itself, the set also includes an Aloy minifigure exclusive to the Horizon Forbidden West LEGO collection, and a Watcher figure so you’re able to bring one of the best PS5 games to life in your home through bricks.

Today's best LEGO deals in the UK

LEGO 76989 Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck Building Set: was £79.99 now £54.14 on Amazon

Save 32% - This is the lowest price we have seen this set on Amazon, so if you've been keeping an eye out or you know someone who's been patiently waiting for the best time to buy, it's worth checking in every few hours in case it falls further.

LEGO 71411 Super Mario The Mighty Bowser: was £229.99 now £166.49 on Amazon

Save 28% - This LEGO set is currently boasting its lowest price since December 2022; so there's no better time than now to add The Mighty Bowser to your LEGO collection.



LEGO 21170 Minecraft The Pig House: was £44.99 now £27.49 on Amazon

Save 39% - If you're not prepared to fork out for a larger LEGO set, or you're looking for an ideal gift to tuck away, then the Minecraft Pig House LEGO set is a sweet little build that doesn't break the bank, especially with its 39% off discount.



Today's best LEGO deals in the US

LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion Set was $34.99 now $27.99 on Amazon

Save 20% - We've seen a promising deal attached to this set since the start of July, and while it isn't a Prime-exclusive bargain, it's still worth checking out since discounts on Minecraft LEGO sets are fairly elusive at the moment.

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Throne Room was $99.99 now $66.50 on Amazon

Save 33% - LEGO Star Wars sets are always prepared to set you back a pretty penny, and Boba Fett's Throne Room usually sits just under the $100 mark. On Prime Day, we're seeing that price come down by over $30.

LEGO Super Mario Frog Mario Power-Up Pack: was $9.99 now $4.99 on Amazon

Save 40% - Mario's accessories can be just as expensive as the playsets themselves from the LEGO Super Mario collection, which makes finding a saving all the more important, and Prime Day has delivered with a 40% discount.

We're seeing some serious savings across hardware and software this Prime Day, so if you're looking for deals to help stretch your money further, it's worth looking at out guides to the best gaming deals and the best video game deals Prime Day has to offer. If you're looking for alternative ways to spice up your setup or gaming space, it's also worth checking out the best gaming chair deals, too.