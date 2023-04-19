These Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets are about to take my wallet for a spin

Lego and Sega have teamed up once more to bring fans more Sonic the Hedgehog-themed Lego sets. And they all look pretty brilliant.

Launching August 1, 2023, four full sets are transforming iconic Sonic locales and concepts into brick form. Each also includes a selection of Sonic character minifigures like Tails, Amy and the blue lad himself.

The cheapest of the sets, Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge ($34.99 / £24.99), contains 292 pieces and includes a small selection of Sonic characters and accessories. The most expensive of the four (and unsurprisingly the best looking) is Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge. At 802 pieces, expect to pay $99.99 / £94.99 for this bricked-up rendition of the level that started it all.

Here's a full list of the new Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets launching this August:

Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge ($34.99 / £24.99): Contains 292 pieces, three Sonic characters and accessories

Contains 292 pieces, three Sonic characters and accessories Tails's Workshop and Tornado Plane ($39.99 / £37.99): Contains 376 pieces, four Sonic characters and accessories

Contains 376 pieces, four Sonic characters and accessories Amy's Animal Rescue Island ($49.99 / £46.99): Contains 388 pieces, six Sonic characters and accessories

Contains 388 pieces, six Sonic characters and accessories Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge ($99.99 / £94.99): Contains 802 pieces, nine Sonic characters and accessories

A new adventure is building! Get ready for the all-new @LEGO_Group sets celebrating Sonic and his fast friends!Wait...was that...? pic.twitter.com/m7Fk4lyNjIApril 19, 2023 See more

New Frontiers

Pricey plastic bricks or not, Sonic as a franchise feels like it's really coming back into its own this decade. Both Sonic the Hedgehog movies have been massive box office smash hits, and with a third on the way in tandem with a Knuckles spin-off TV show, Sonic's non-gaming media seems like it's going to be in a good place for the next few years.

Then there's Sonic Frontiers, which is by no means a perfect game, but one that's nonetheless resonated strongly with series fans. Its free update roadmap has been warmly received, and director Morio Kishimoto has been refreshingly open to feedback and implementing much-requested quality-of-life features.

Throw in Sonic Origins Plus, a definitive version of the classic collection arriving this June. It seems like we'll have plenty of quality Sonic content until the next major game arrives. As a Sonic fan, seeing the franchise finally find its footing again has been great.