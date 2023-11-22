These are my top five picks for gaming headsets for less than $50 this Black Friday

We are starting to see a huge number of Black Friday gaming deals come in ahead of the event on November 24, but with the number of deals there are to sift through, it can be pretty overwhelming to find a decent saving - especially when it comes to Black Friday gaming headset deals. Plus, a lot of us don't have the budget right now to splash the cash on some of the more significant gaming deals we are starting to see. But that doesn't mean there isn't something for you.

I like to keep things as cheap as possible, even when it comes to sales events, so I know when a product is worth recommending for its current price. Luckily, I've also been around the ringer when it comes to gaming headsets - and I can assure you that there are numerous products currently discounted for less than $50 which you should consider picking up before Black Friday has officially begun.

There are numerous well-established brands currently offering some of their most esteemed products at a reduced price, which makes our shopping a lot easier. For example, the Corsair HS65 gaming headset which is in our guide to the best wired gaming headsets is currently $30 off, making it $39.98 on Amazon, and that's not all. We're also seeing products like the excellent Razer BlackShark V2 X sitting at $39.99 on Amazon, courtesy of its $20 discount.

Regardless of which platform you prioritize in your setup, I've found five of the best Black Friday gaming headset deals for less than $50 which you should genuinely consider adding to your setup, like the SteelSeries Arctis Prime that is currently $39.98 on Amazon (was $69.99). These products won't set you back a pretty penny, but they also don't cut corners in quality, making them the perfect addition to your gaming space. And for less than $50 a piece, how could you refuse?

Today's best Black Friday gaming headset deals

Corsair HS65 SURROUND Gaming Headset - was $69.99 now $39.98

Save $30 - A pretty big saving on this headset, and while it's still a dollar or two off its lowest-ever price on Amazon, it's still a headset worth buying if you've been searching for a decent product that won't break the bank. Hopefully, this price will come down further come Friday, but this is still a great discount. Price check: $53.02 - Walmart | $39.99 - BestBuy

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 - was $59.95 now $34.94 on Amazon

Save $25 - For a headset that connects across all major platforms, this is an incredibly decent price for such a versatile product. If you don't want a house full of headsets all capable of connecting to different consoles, then this is a worthwhile investment this Black Friday. Price check: $34.95 - Walmart | $34.99 - BestBuy

Razer BlackShark V2 - was $59.99 now $39.99 on Amazon

Save $20 - At its lowest price yet, it's hard to pass up this stellar discount on the Razer BlackShark V2 headset. This is a fantastic product with an even more incredible price tag, and while there are still a few more days to see whether or not its total will come down further, we'd highly recommend cashing in sooner rather than later. Price check: $39.99 - Target | $69.99 - Walmart

SteelSeries Arctis Prime - was $69.99 now $39.98 on Amazon

Save $30 - Yes, we've seen the SteelSeries Arctis Prime cheaper in the past, but that doesn't mean you should turn your nose up at its current discount. This is a fantastic headset to add to your gaming space, and for less than $50 it's hard to say no. Worth keeping an eye on should its total drop further, though. Price check: $59.99 - Walmart

JBL Quantum 200 - was $59.95 now $29.95 on Amazon

Save $30 - Similarly to the Razer BlackShark, this JBL number is sitting at its lowest-ever price on Amazon, making it the perfect time to buy. Not only does it exceed our 'less than $50' recommendation, but takes an additional $20 off to make it an unmissable saving, yet maintains the same amount of quality as you'd expect from a JBL headset. Rude not to! Price check: $42.99 - Walmart

