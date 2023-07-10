The Razer Wolverine Ultimate is at its lowest price ever ready for Prime Day
Revived yet again
The customizable Razer Wolverine Ultimate is at its lowest-ever price just before Amazon Prime Day 2023.
The Razer Wolverine Ultimate is now on sale for $64.98 at Amazon (was $89.99). This is a fantastic deal for the officially licensed Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controller. Our hands-on with the Xbox and PC-compatible controller left us impressed with a long USB cable, three swappable thumbsticks, and an ergonomic design; it's a "stunning piece of gear". Despite, being a few years old now, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate still holds up today.
Today's best Xbox controller deals
Razer Wolverine Ultimate:
was $89.99 now $64.98 at Amazon
Save $25.01 - Despite being older than most Xbox and PC controllers the Razer Wolverine Ultimate is still a solid choice for players who enjoy customizable controllers, remapping functions, and Chroma on a controller.
The prices for the Razer Wolverine Ultimate have been dropping steadily since March, but as Prime Day begins tomorrow, it's worth waiting a few more hours to see just how low the prices will go.
