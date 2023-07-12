I just got an Xbox Series X, and these are my favorite Xbox Controller deals so far

Amazon Prime Day is winding down, but thankfully we're still seeing some solid Xbox controller deals for you to take advantage of.

It's been a widely successful Amazon Prime Day 2023 so far, with tons of discounts on Prime Day gaming deals and Prime Day Xbox Series X deals. While I missed out on the console savings as I bought mine a few months ago, I have managed to make full use of all the fantastic Prime Day Xbox controller deals that were on offer.

I've been glued to my PC for a long time now, but in preparation for Starfield, I decided to splash out on an Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, the highly-anticipated RPG doesn't release until September 6, so I've got some serious time to kill. In the meantime, I've decided that there's no better way to pass the time than by playing some old-fashioned couch co-op games with my friends. But before I can dive into some Overcooked or It Takes Two, I'll need to take advantage of these last-minute Prime Day deals and snag another controller.

Today's best Xbox Controller deals in the US

PowerA Enhanced wired controller for Xbox: was $37.99 now $25.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - The PowerA Enhanced wired controller for Xbox is an excellent budget choice and one of the best dedicated wired controllers you can buy for the platform. If you're looking for a spare pad or one that simply doesn't require charging, this is an excellent and cheap choice. Price Check: Best Buy - $29.99

Xbox Core Wireless Controller – Pulse Red: was $64.99 now $51.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - This fantastic controller is a classic option that is brilliant for any player. While it's not the lowest price we've seen the wireless controller go, it's still a great discount for this late in the game. Price Check: Walmart - $51.99 TechRadar: 4 stars

PowerA FUSION Pro 2 - was $89.99 now $54.99 on Amazon

Save $35 - If you're looking for a way to get that Elite feeling at a lower price. This is a great option. It's got customizable faceplates, back buttons, and three-way trigger locks. Price Check: Best Buy - $58.99

Today's best Xbox Controller deals in the UK

PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox: was £29.99 now £22.99 at Amazon

Save £8 - This PowerA wired controller discount is getting close to its lowest-ever price at Amazon UK. It's an excellent wired-only option if you're looking for a spare pad for when you have friends or family visiting. Price Check: Currys - £22.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Deep Pink): was £54.99 now £44.95 at Amazon

Save £10 - Save a substantial £10 off this lovely Xbox Wireless Controller colorway. It's been around a fiver cheaper than this in the past, but it's still an excellent price for one of our favorite Xbox controller hues. Price Check: Currys - £49.99 TechRadar: 4 stars

As Amazon Prime Day comes to a close, there's still some fantastic Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and Prime Day PS5 deals kicking about for you to take advantage of.