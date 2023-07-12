I just got an Xbox Series X, and these are my favorite Xbox Controller deals so far
Amazon Prime Day is winding down, but thankfully we're still seeing some solid Xbox controller deals for you to take advantage of.
It's been a widely successful Amazon Prime Day 2023 so far, with tons of discounts on Prime Day gaming deals and Prime Day Xbox Series X deals. While I missed out on the console savings as I bought mine a few months ago, I have managed to make full use of all the fantastic Prime Day Xbox controller deals that were on offer.
I've been glued to my PC for a long time now, but in preparation for Starfield, I decided to splash out on an Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, the highly-anticipated RPG doesn't release until September 6, so I've got some serious time to kill. In the meantime, I've decided that there's no better way to pass the time than by playing some old-fashioned couch co-op games with my friends. But before I can dive into some Overcooked or It Takes Two, I'll need to take advantage of these last-minute Prime Day deals and snag another controller.
Today's best Xbox Controller deals in the US
PowerA Enhanced wired controller for Xbox:
was $37.99 now $25.99 at Amazon
Save $12 - The PowerA Enhanced wired controller for Xbox is an excellent budget choice and one of the best dedicated wired controllers you can buy for the platform. If you're looking for a spare pad or one that simply doesn't require charging, this is an excellent and cheap choice.
Price Check: Best Buy - $29.99
Xbox Core Wireless Controller – Pulse Red:
was $64.99 now $51.99 at Amazon
Save $13 - This fantastic controller is a classic option that is brilliant for any player. While it's not the lowest price we've seen the wireless controller go, it's still a great discount for this late in the game.
Price Check: Walmart - $51.99
TechRadar: 4 stars
PowerA FUSION Pro 2 -
was $89.99 now $54.99 on Amazon
Save $35 - If you're looking for a way to get that Elite feeling at a lower price. This is a great option. It's got customizable faceplates, back buttons, and three-way trigger locks.
Price Check: Best Buy - $58.99
Today's best Xbox Controller deals in the UK
PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox:
was £29.99 now £22.99 at Amazon
Save £8 - This PowerA wired controller discount is getting close to its lowest-ever price at Amazon UK. It's an excellent wired-only option if you're looking for a spare pad for when you have friends or family visiting.
Price Check: Currys - £22.99
Xbox Wireless Controller (Deep Pink):
was £54.99 now £44.95 at Amazon
Save £10 - Save a substantial £10 off this lovely Xbox Wireless Controller colorway. It's been around a fiver cheaper than this in the past, but it's still an excellent price for one of our favorite Xbox controller hues.
Price Check: Currys - £49.99
TechRadar: 4 stars
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core Edition (Blue):
was £135 now £109 at Amazon
Save £26 - The blue variant of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core Edition shares the same discount as its red counterpart.
Price Check: Currys - £109
As Amazon Prime Day comes to a close, there's still some fantastic Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and Prime Day PS5 deals kicking about for you to take advantage of.
Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for their student publications.
Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokémon but they've taken the natural next step in the horror genre. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on their list to play - despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased.
