We can't believe how cheap the Razer BlackShark V2 headset is ahead of Prime Day

If you’ve been waiting on a seriously good gaming headset deal for Amazon Prime Day, then this massive saving on the Razer BlackShark V2 might just be for you.

As part of the early Prime Day gaming deals, the Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset has dropped to just $59.99. That’s a generous 40% saving off of the usual $99.99 retail price. Better still, this is the lowest we’ve ever seen the headset drop to while in stock at the retail giant. So it’s a fantastic early Prime Day gaming headset deal you won’t want to miss.

That’s because savings on the Razer BlackShark V2 are inconsistent at best. Usually holding fast to its $99.99 retail price, we’ve occasionally seen it drop to $69.99 throughout this year and last. This latest saving smashes the previous best and bodes well for upcoming Prime Day deals when the event hits tomorrow, between July 11 - 12.

It's also worth noting that some 'New & used' sellers are beating Amazon's price if $59.99 isn't quite within your budget. However, most of these do not qualify for next-day shipping via Amazon Prime. That means that delivery time and quality of the product itself aren't a guarantee.

The Razer BlackShark V2 has also been discounted over at Amazon UK, though it's far from the best saving on this side of the pond. It's currently available for £79.05, which is a relatively small 21% price drop over the retail price.

Best early Prime Day gaming headset deal

US deals:

Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Save 40% - This is the best deal we've seen yet for the excellent Razer BlackShark V2. If you're after a strong mid-range headset that packs comfort, excellent mic quality and a solid audio profile, this is one of the best around at this discounted price.

UK deal:

Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset: was £99.99 now £79.05 at Amazon

Save 21% - We have seen the Razer BlackShark V2 drop as low as £49.99 at Amazon UK in the past, so this current deal isn't exactly a must-buy. However, if you're unable to shop during the Prime Day event itself, you'll still more than get your money's worth with this excellent headset.

While not exactly a new headset, the Razer BlackShark V2 is still one of Razer's best, especially at its mid-range price point. At almost half off, US buyers are looking at a superb deal for a headset that provides a high level of comfort; perfect for longer gaming sessions with friends.

The Razer BlackShark V2 is also a universal headset, meaning that whether you play on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, it'll be compatible with no extra hoops to jump through. Nintendo Switch owners can make use of it, too, by connecting the headset to the console via Bluetooth.

If you're planning on shopping for more deals during Amazon Prime Day, you will need an Amazon Prime subscription to be eligible for all the best deals. Thankfully, new subscribers can sign up for a 30-day free trial. This'll allow you to bypass the cost of the subscription during Prime Day, saving you even more during the event. Check the link below to find out how you can sign up.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

The world's largest online retailer is currently offering a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime which will give you access to the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and then some. You'll also get access to next-day (sometimes even same-day) delivery as well as the Prime Video streaming service as well. After the trial, the service will cost you $14.99 / £8.99.

