Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022: the best discounts right now

Whether you're trying to hear over the construction outside, immerse yourself in the latest horror game, or you just need to replace your old worn out gaming headset, getting the right one is absolutely critical.

But also important is getting the right gaming headset with a properly reduced price, because paying full price makes even the nicest gaming headset sound sour. But fortunately, with Amazon's Prime Day deals, there's a list of choice picks to grab.

With big names like Razer and Turtle Beach participating, there are plenty of different gaming headsets to get your pick of the headset litter. Whether you prefer playing on your PS5, Xbox Series X, or simply on PC – you'll find something to love, and at a price you may like. Some of the best deals include $60 off the Razer Kaira Pro and 48% off the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Prepared to sling a headset up and listen in?

Today's best Prime Day gaming headset deals

Today's best Prime Day gaming headset deals (US)

(opens in new tab) ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset for Xbox Series X | S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Originally $150, we've seen the A40 this low before, but not since last year. The A40 is a sturdy and customizable wired headset that got design input from the pro-gaming community. It's a great pick at $100 for your setup and is backed by 4.5 stars with over 2,000 reviewers on Amazon.



(opens in new tab) ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset for PS4 / PS5 / PC / Mac: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - We've seen the A40 go this low before, but that was last year. The A40 is a sturdy and customizable wired headset that got design input from the pro-gaming community and is a great pick at $100 for your setup. It's also backed by 4.5 stars with over 2,000 reviewers on Amazon.



(opens in new tab) ASTRO Gaming A20 Wireless Headset Gen 2 for Xbox Series X | S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Down from $120, the A20 is an affordable mid-range wireless headset. In our Astro A20 Review (opens in new tab) we found it had good connectivity and sound but at a price that makes it a good budget pick on a budget. The savings aren't quite at the peak they've ever been, but they're enough for it to be a good replacement or interim upgrade.

(opens in new tab) Corsair VOID RGB ELITE Wireless Gaming Headset: $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - The Corsair VOID Elite is getting long in the tooth, but it's still a good inexpensive 7.1 wireless headset for the PC gaming crowd with the added bonus of a mic. At $75, it's the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon, so now is a good time to grab one.

(opens in new tab) Victrix Pro AF Wired Professional Esports Gaming Headset with Cooling: PlayStation PS4, PS5, PC: $179.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - At the lowest price ever on Amazon, the Victrix Pro AF is in the mid-range headset price point for the first time in a long time. While we had some concerns in our Victrix Pro AF review (opens in new tab), the sharp price drop makes this a good deal for your gaming needs.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira X Wired Headset for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Razer's budget headset has gone on sale for the first time, making it an attractive option for anyone looking for a simple or entry-level Xbox headset. It's also on sale in the full color range, so you can pick from black, white, green, red, and blue and still get the same savings.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One: $149.99 $85.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - At a significant discount, the mid-range wireless headset from Razer's Kaira line is attractive and the same price in black or white. If you want an upgrade from something basic or just something a bit nicer to start, the Kaira Pro can be it. We specifically liked the powerful detachable microphone in our Razer Kaira Pro review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset for Xbox Series X / Xbox One / PS4 / PS5 / Switch / PC: $59.95 $39.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Turtle Beach's entry level gaming headset is at the lowest price it's ever been, and works regardless of what you want to use it with. Grab yourself one if you need an always-ready pick, a backup, or an extra headset for guests.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for PS5 / PS4 / Switch: $99.95 $69.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Turtle Beach's midrange gaming headset is at its lowest price ever on Amazon with this deal. The sound is fantastic, and the 15-hour battery life is noteworthy – both things we loved in our Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen2 review (opens in new tab). Plus, you can pick between black and white, since both are on sale.

Today's best Prime Day gaming headset deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset: £123.89 £80 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save 36% - Turtle Beach's excellent headset for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles ticks almost all of the boxes. Boasting high comfort and battery life, it's also blissfully easy to set up and use. It's a superb choice if you're after a capable mid-range headset at a double-digit discount.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 600X Gen 2 MAX Black – Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PS5 / PS4 / PC: £129.99 £117.02 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 10% - The Stealth 600 is a good headset at a mid-range price that brings compatibility for every platform. More than that, it brings a staggering 48-hour battery life for endurance gaming – just mind the plastic construction.

Picking your winner

Not sure which gaming headset fits you best? It's easy to get lost in the soundscape.



We're big fans of the Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 when it comes to entry level headsets, especially with the flexibility it offers in working with pretty much every console and platform. Even better when you consider how much of a steal it is for less than the cost of a brand new game.

Further up the chain, the Corsair VOID RGB ELITE is a great midrange gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound, a comfortable frame, and RGB lighting. The price drop for Prime Day makes it an attractive option even though it's getting a bit old.

But if you don't like any of what's in the mix on Prime Day, or you just want to make your gaming budget stretch further, then consider waiting it out for Black Friday 2022 as we always see a great selection of gaming headset deals during that sales event.

