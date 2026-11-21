I’m a bit of a sucker for handheld consoles. I love the flexibility of being able to play my favorite games on the sofa or on the go, whether it’s drinking in the gorgeous Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake on my Nintendo Switch 2 or spending hours immersing myself in Planet Zoo 2 on my Steam Deck. But there’s one gaming portable that eclipses all others in my eyes: the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

Ever since I got to try it out back in August, it’s been the gold standard of gaming handhelds for me, offering truly blistering performance thanks to its Intel Arc G3 Extreme CPU and 32GB of RAM. It happily crunches through modern AAA games that would make most rivals suffer a meltdown. Assuming money’s no object, it’s absolutely the gaming handheld I would recommend you buy today.

Unfortunately, for most of us, money is a consideration. And at a list price of £1,499, the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ previously lay out of the realm of affordability for me and, I suspect, many of you. But in a wonderful twist of fate for us — and our bank balances — the handheld has gotten a whole load more affordable.

You can currently pick the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ at Very for £1,199.20 when you use the code FLASH20 at checkout. That’s a hefty £299.80 reduction and completely changes the value proposition for me — you’re getting a huge slab of portable gaming power for that price. But don’t snooze on that deal for too long; it expires Sunday November 22, so you’ll want to act fast if you want to take advantage of it.

Today's best MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ deal

Save £299.80 MSI Claw 8 EX AI+: was £1,499 now £1,199.20 at very.co.uk The MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ has a huge amount of power under its hood for a portable console. Intel Arc G3 Extreme CPU. Intel Arc B390 GPU. And a whopping 32GB of RAM. And with this enormous 20% discount all that power can be yours for much cheaper than ever before.

There's a reason I called this console 'seriously swole' in my MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ review. With that powerful Intel Arc G3 Extreme chip and Intel Arc GPU B390, it's capable of pretty brawny performance compared to some of its closest rivals, such as the ROG Xbox Ally X. While the latter is a pretty premium handheld in its own right, the EX AI+ was still able to top it by up to 78% in some of our 3DMark benchmarks.

And this translates to palpably improved in game performance. Titles I'd never dreamed of being able to play on the go ran as smooth as a freshly waxed surfboard cresting a wave. Even on higher graphics settings, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ran at a rock solid 60fps, and even Cyberpunk 2077 seemed to maintain a stable 43fps on Ultra settings, which is seriously impressive stuff.

Even setting aside raw performance, the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ is a delight to play. Its massive 8-inch display is bright and vibrant, while delivering framerates of up to 120Hz. Despite its expansive size, it still manages to feel light enough to game over long sessions, while both its Hall effect thumbsticks and triggers felt wonderfully ergonomic in my hands.



In my original review I said: 'I want one. And you should too. But I’m not convinced either of us will be able to justify the spend.'

While I stand by most of this statement, I no longer feel like that last sentence applies: the performance you'll get from the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ totally justifies that price in my book, which is why I'd urge you to consider picking one up while it remains such good value.

More Black Friday deals in the UK