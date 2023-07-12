I review video games for a living and these are the best games to get this Prime Day

If you've been on the hunt for some excellent video game deals during the Prime Day sales then you're in the right place. I have years of experience hunting for the best hardware and software savings around, and I've applied this knowledge to curate a platform-specific top three best of the best of what's available on day one of the 48-hour sales period.

While we've covered a lot of ground in the best Prime Day video game deals hub, this handpicked selection deep dives into some of the best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, and the best Nintendo Switch games which are currently discounted. I've tried my best to deliver a mix that highlights what each console can do while providing excellent value for money in the process. These aren't just good savings, but great games underneath it all, too.

For an encompassing view of what's around during Amazon Prime Day 2023, I strongly recommend keeping a tight watch on the Prime Day gaming deals as this catch-all page goes over not only software but hardware and accessories as well. Whether you game on PS5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch, I've rounded up what I believe to be the best discounts out now, but be warned, they may not hang around for too long at these prices.

Best PS5 Prime Day game deals

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: was $70 now $29.99 at Amazon

Save 57% - This is an incredible price on one of the best PS5 games out there. While this action-adventure title has been cheaper a handful of times in the past, there's no getting around the value for money as this is the full package including the expansions remastered for the latest console. UK price - £39.79 (was £70) Read our 4-star review



The Last of Us Part 1: was $70 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save 29% - While this technically isn't the historic lowest-ever price on The Last of Us Part 1, as it has once been cheaper by 99 cents, this is still an incredible deal as far as I'm concerned. It's a ground-up remake of one of the best games ever made on modern hardware. Read our 5-star review



Best Xbox Series X Prime Day game deals

Elden Ring: was $60 now $39.95 at Amazon

Save 33% - If you haven't experienced arguably the biggest action RPGs of all time then now is the ideal time to give it a shot on Xbox Series X. While it has technically been cheaper once, briefly over Black Friday, you're getting an excellent deal on the perennially popular FromSoftware title here. UK price - £34.99 (was £60) Read our 5-star review



Grand Theft Auto 5: was $40 now $19.97 at Amazon

Save 50% - The expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5 is currently available for half price on the Xbox Series X which is more than enough reason to give the game another shot or play it for the first time if you somehow missed it all those years ago. UK price - £14.20 (was £25)



No More Heroes 3: was $40 now $19.99 at Amazon

Save 50% - What's better than getting able to play through No More Heroes 3 on an Xbox console? Getting to do it half price. This is the historic lowest-ever price on the action title which presents itself as an awesome opportunity to check out the action for yourself. UK price - £28.91 (was £50)



Best Nintendo Switch Prime Day game deals

Metroid Prime Remastered: was $48.20 now $38.50 at Amazon

Save 20% - This is the lowest price that we're able to verify on the Metroid Prime remaster for Nintendo Switch which only launched earlier in the year. If you have fond memories of the Gamecube original or never played it the first go around then now's the perfect time to do so. UK price - £21.99 (was £35)



Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: was $60 now $49.46 at Amazon

Save 18% - Simply put, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has never been cheaper which gets you not only the Switch port of the stellar Wii U game but also a brand new expansion building on the framework of Mario Odyssey for a very competitive price. UK price - £39.99 (was £50) Read our 4.5-star review



Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $60 now $39.50 at Amazon

Save 34% - While this tactical sequel has been cheaper in the past, I still think this is a Nintendo Switch game worth highlighting for how it builds upon the complexities of the original with new and fresh ideas for the genre without sacrificing Mario's brand identity. UK price - £27.99 (was £35) Read our 4-star review



