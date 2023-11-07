Don't miss out on this early Black Friday deal with an excellent PS5 headset at its lowest ever price

Although the sales event formally begins on November 24, this year’s Black Friday gaming deals are already well underway. With plenty of popular retailers putting up attractive discounts early, now is the perfect time to start shopping for your most wanted gaming gear.

One of the best early deals that we have seen so far is this discount on the Midnight Black version of the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Listed on Amazon for just £66.99. With a whopping £23 discount, this is the lowest price we have ever seen this specific color reach. There is a similar sale on the white model too, which, although £2 above its lowest ever price, is still an excellent saving if you prefer that design.

An innovative and attractive headset built specifically for the very latest games, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset boasts a whole host of attractive features like its super convenient on-board microphone and volume controls. This headset also supports the PS5’s 3D audio features, adding a whole new dimension to your games by simulating a 3D soundscape.

This gives the console's sound a new level of depth, elevating titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 by making its detailed version of New York sound just that much more real. As a big first-person shooter (FPS) fan, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is also my personal headset of choice on PS5 as, in my experience, that added level of depth brought by the 3D audio really helps important audio cues like the sound of enemy footsteps stick out.

Although I own the white version, this Midnight Black edition is perfect if you want a more stylish aesthetic. Consider pairing it with the Midnight Black DualSense Wireless Controller or the Midnight Black PS5 Console Covers to complete the sleek look.

Today's best PS5 headset deal

PULSE 3D Midnight Black Wireless Headset: was £89.99 now £66.99 at Amazon

Save £23 - This is the lowest ever price for one of the PS5's best first-party headsets. If you're looking to chat with friends easily or upgrade your audio game with new features like 3D audio to use in compatible games, then this is a fantastic early saving. Price check: £89.99 at Argos

